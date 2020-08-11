[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Fortnite Season 13 Season 14

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Theme: Latest News, Hints, Rumors, Leaks and More!

No season is complete without following a theme. Here is all we know about next seasons!

Nick Farrell by Nick Farrell Aug 11, 2020
Season 4 Theme

Chapter 2 Season 4 is right around the corner, and we are tracking all the news in the lead up to the new season.

However, we can expect a flurry of leaks to surface soon, and these will undoubtedly reveal some major details.

We are still waiting for the theme for next season to be revealed however.

Here’s what we know so far!

Previous Season Themes

Before we head into any speculation about Season 4, we need to take a closer look at what has happened in recent seasons.

Here is a list of all the themes from previous seasons:

  • Season 1 – Theme = NONE
  • Season 2 – Theme = Medieval
  • Season 3 – Theme = Space
  • Season 4 – Theme = Super Heroes
  • Season 5 – Theme = Worlds Collide
  • Season 6 – Theme = Halloween
  • Season 7 – Theme = Winter
  • Season 8 – Theme = Pirates
  • Season 9 – Theme = Future
  • Season X – Theme = Time
  • CH2S1 – Theme = Doppelgangers
  • CH2S2 – Theme = The Agency
  • CH2S3 – Theme = Aquatic
Fishing 3
FLOODED – The map was flooded this past season!

This past season was filled with surprises as the map was flooded.

But over the course of the season, the water has lowered and we are back on the Chapter 2 Season 2 map already.

Hints? Rumors?

It has always been hard to speculate what route Epic is going to take with the release of the new season.

Although players had an idea of a flooded map since the beginning of Chapter 2, it was hard to predict when it would happen.

Waiting Game

For now, we are going to have to wait until Epic gives us the slightest bit of information.

Once we know more news about the season-ending event or any leaks about next season. We will be able to pinpoint the theme!

