Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Theme: Latest News, Hints, Rumors, Leaks and More!
No season is complete without following a theme. Here is all we know about next seasons!
Chapter 2 Season 4 is right around the corner, and we are tracking all the news in the lead up to the new season.
However, we can expect a flurry of leaks to surface soon, and these will undoubtedly reveal some major details.
We are still waiting for the theme for next season to be revealed however.
Here’s what we know so far!
Previous Season Themes
Before we head into any speculation about Season 4, we need to take a closer look at what has happened in recent seasons.
Here is a list of all the themes from previous seasons:
- Season 1 – Theme = NONE
- Season 2 – Theme = Medieval
- Season 3 – Theme = Space
- Season 4 – Theme = Super Heroes
- Season 5 – Theme = Worlds Collide
- Season 6 – Theme = Halloween
- Season 7 – Theme = Winter
- Season 8 – Theme = Pirates
- Season 9 – Theme = Future
- Season X – Theme = Time
- CH2S1 – Theme = Doppelgangers
- CH2S2 – Theme = The Agency
- CH2S3 – Theme = Aquatic
This past season was filled with surprises as the map was flooded.
But over the course of the season, the water has lowered and we are back on the Chapter 2 Season 2 map already.
Hints? Rumors?
It has always been hard to speculate what route Epic is going to take with the release of the new season.
Although players had an idea of a flooded map since the beginning of Chapter 2, it was hard to predict when it would happen.
Waiting Game
For now, we are going to have to wait until Epic gives us the slightest bit of information.
Once we know more news about the season-ending event or any leaks about next season. We will be able to pinpoint the theme!
