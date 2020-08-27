Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: How To Eliminate Doctor Doom At Doom’s Domain – Location, How To and More!

One of the first challenges of the new season will require you to eliminate Dr. Doom!

The release of Chapter 2 Season 4 has been a long time coming.

Now Marvel characters are all over the map and they are going to be the center of this season.

Dr. Doom has taken the spotlight for the first week of challenges!

Challenge

The challenge for week one requires players to eliminate Dr. Doom at his POI which is called Doom’s Domain!

This challenge will net you 50,000 XP as well, so quite the reward.

Doom’s Domain

Dr. Doom can be found at Doom’s Domain which is located where Pleasant Park was last season!

Once you are there Dr. Doom himself can be found around the base, and has a wide array of spawns.

It will be quite the task to eliminate him during the first few days of the new season, as everyone will be going for it.

