Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Start Date! When Does Season 14 Start?

When do we get to relive the thrill of a new season? Sooner then you would expect! Check it out here.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 has finally arrived, and it has the potential to be one of the best fun-filled seasons yet.

No game can recreate the excitement and atmosphere that Fortnite does when a new season is released.

This is why we are always looking ahead, and Season 14 is not too far ahead.

Here’s the start date for Chapter 2 Season 4!

Like any new season, Fortnite data miners were hard at work getting information regarding next season.

Chapter 2 Season 4 is slated to start on August 28th, as reported by HYPEX; the current season is going to end on the 27th of August!