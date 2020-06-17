[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Fortnite Season 13 Season 14

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Start Date! When Does Season 14 Start?

When do we get to relive the thrill of a new season? Sooner then you would expect! Check it out here.

Jun 17, 2020
CH2S4 Start Date

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 has finally arrived, and it has the potential to be one of the best fun-filled seasons yet.

No game can recreate the excitement and atmosphere that Fortnite does when a new season is released.

This is why we are always looking ahead, and Season 14 is not too far ahead.

Here’s the start date for Chapter 2 Season 4!

Start Date

Like any new season, Fortnite data miners were hard at work getting information regarding next season.

Chapter 2 Season 4 is slated to start on August 28th, as reported by HYPEX; the current season is going to end on the 27th of August!

Full-time student studying Communications with a minor in Business at the Memorial University. Contact: [email protected]

