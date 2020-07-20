Fortnite: Is Midas Returning? – Storyline, Ghost, Shadow, The Authority, Season 4 and More!

Season 3 started with huge map changes and gameplay updates, but where’s the protagonist Midas?

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 kicked off with a bang!

The new event flooded the island, causing old locations and POI’s to be completly submerged.

Midas played a roll in the flooding of the island and it’s unclear how he’ll return.

Remember, there is always the possibility he was eaten by a shark at the start of Season 3…

Storyline

It’s unclear where Midas went after the Season 3 live event.

IN THE SHADOWS – Is Midas’ new HQ the Fortilla?

We know there are no lo longer Ghost locations around this map. This is the team that Midas sided with, meaning he lost against Shadow.

In the Season 3 trailer, we see Midas fighting with a shark. There is a possibility he died in this, but that is unclear.

There is a boat around the edge of the map with posters of Ghost and Midas, hinting at his return!

Ghost, Shadow and The Authority

It seems the leader of the Authority is now Brutus.

We know this because of the photo that can be found in the office of the Authority.

Shadow now run the island, from the Head Quarters of the Authority.

This location and Point of Interest has been saved as it was walled off before the flood.

For now, Ghost seems to be gone.

Skin

Luckily, the Midas skin is still in the game even with the characters absence.

GHOST – Which members of Ghost team are planning for Midas’ arrival?

There have been no changes to any of the variants of the Midas skin that hint at the characters return.

As this skin was tier 100 in the Season 2 battle pass, it probably isn’t going to change or be removed from players’ locker.

Season 4

It seems Season 3‘s focus will be on clearing the flood, and Aquaman somehow saving the island.

There are many leaks pointing towards the new “Atlantis” POI, but this will likely be closer to Season 4.

Will Midas return in Season 4? and How does Agent Jonesy play a roll in the Fortnite storyline?