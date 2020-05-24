How To Install Fortnite on iOS and Apple Devices – iPhone, iPod, and iPad!

With such a massive playbase it is a surprise you are not already playing on mobile, come join the party!

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 has been one of the longest seasons of all time, however, we are finally almost at the end of the season.

Chapter 2 Season 3 is gearing up to be one of the most anticipated of all time.

Mobile gaming has always been a massive part of the Fortnite player base. However, some players are just getting around to Fortnite mobile.

Here’s a quick guide into how to download Fortnite on all iOS devices!

App Store

Compared to Android devices it is a drastically easier process to download Fortnite on iOS devices.

All iOS devices come pre-installed with the App Store, which is the hub for all fo the apps you are going to want to download.

To download Fortnite Mobile, you are going to want to head over the App Store.

Once there, just search Fortnite and press download! Remember Fortnite is free to play after all, so it makes this process a lot easier.

iPod?

Unfortunately, if you are hoping to play Fortnite on your iPod; you will not be able too.

As noted in the above picture, Fortnite is only optimized for iPhone’s and iPad’s!

