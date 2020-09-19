UPDATED* FIFA 21 Price: Pre-Order, Xbox One, PS4, PC, Release Date, Editions, Early Access, Nintendo Switch and more

With FIFA 21 fast approaching, people will be looking to get their pre-orders in soon. But how much will the latest FIFA title cost you?

FIFA 21 Release Date

Mark your calendars for 9 October for the official release date, but remember that you could get your hands on it a little earlier too.

If you pre-order the FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition or Champions Edition you’ll be able to play from 6 October.

The EA Play (PS4, Xbox One) and Origin Access (PC) Play First Trials will start on October 1, so if you really want to get ahead of the game, we'd recommend you sign up for a subscription!

There is no confirmed release date for FIFA 21 on next-gen consoles yet.

FIFA 21 Editions

When it comes to Editions, EA likes to release a fair few - each with different bonuses and prices.

The Standard Edition will cost £59.99 / $64.99 (£54.99 / $59.99 on PC).

The Champions Edition is £79.99 / $79.99.

The Ultimate Edition is £89.99./ $99.99.

There is an Ajax Edition for Standard and Champions version, which comes in a steel-book case, alongside other in-game bonuses detailed right here.

Which Edition you go for will dictate if you can get early access to the game, and what in-game additions you'll be rewarded with.

Standard Edition

Pre-order the FIFA 21 Standard Edition and receive:

Up to 3 Rare Gold Packs (1 per week for 3 weeks)

Cover Star Loan Item for 5 FUT matches

FUT Ambassador Player Pick — Choose 1 of 3 player items for 3 FUT matches

Special Edition FUT Kits and stadium items

Champions Edition

You can get three days early access to FIFA 21 by pre-ordering the Champions Edition.

You'll also get the following bonuses:

Up to 12 Rare Gold Packs, 1 per week for 12 weeks

Cover Star Loan Item, for 5 FUT matches

Career Mode Homegrown Talent — A local youth prospect with world-class potential.

FUT Ambassador Player Pick — Choose 1 of 3 player items for 3 FUT matches.

Special Edition FUT Kits and stadium items

Ultimate Edition

Pre-ordering the Ultimate Edition will also give you 3 days early access to the game, alongside the following in-game bonuses:

Up to 24 Rare Gold Packs, 2 per week for 12 weeks

Cover Star Loan Item, for 5 FUT matches

Career Mode Homegrown Talent — A local youth prospect with world-class potential.

FUT Ambassador Player Pick — Choose 1 of 3 player items for 3 FUT matches.

Special Edition FUT Kits and stadium items

FIFA 21 Trailers

You can watch the Official Reveal Trailer in full below, and you can check out all of the trailers, including gameplay, FUT, and more right here!

Free upgrade to next-gen

EA has confirmed that if you buy the game on Xbox One or PS4, you won’t need to buy the game a second time for Next Gen.

There won't be a bespoke version for PS5 or Xbox Series X, with your previous-gen versions entitling you to a Next Gen one for free!

Not only that, but your data for FUT 21 and Volta Football will carry over onto Next Gen.

Nintendo Switch

FIFA 21 for Nintendo Switch is currently priced at $44.99 on Amazon.

While the game won't have many of the new features of the console and PC versions, it does have updated kits and menus which will give the game a refreshed look and feel!

Not to mention, you can also take it on the go thanks to the awesome portability of the console.