FIFA 21 Ultimate Team: Season 1 Objectives – Web, App, Rewards, Bonuses & more

FIFA 21 is underway, and the first set of objectives on Ultimate Team are out now.

Check out the Season 1 objectives below.

Season Progress

There are plenty of rewards to earn throughout Season 1 of FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

QUICK FIX! Help improve your squad with the Season 1 Objectives

With the FUT Web App now live, you can get started on the objectives right away.

Season 1 will end on Friday, 27 November at 6pm BST.

Full List of Season 1 Objectives

Level 1 – 300 XP – 1 x Loan Pick (Trent Alexander-Arnold, Erling Haaland, Joao Felix)

Level 2 – 1,100 XP – Coin Boost: 500 Coins for 5 matches

Level 3 – 2,100 XP – 1 x Premium Gold Pack

Level 4 – 3,100 XP – 1 x Vanity Item Pick

Level 5 – 4,100 XP – 1 x Christian Eriksen (loan)

Level 6 – 5,100 XP – 1 x Vanity Item Pick

Level 7 – 6,100 XP – 1 x Jumbo Gold Pack

Level 8 – 7,600 XP – 1 x Vanity Item Pick

Level 9 – 9,600 XP – 1 x Gold Players Pack

Level 10 – 12,600 XP – 1 x Gold Rare Ball

Level 11 – 15,600 XP – 1 x Gold Rare Badge Pick

Level 12 – 18,600 XP – 1 x Vanity Item Pick

Level 13 – 21,600 XP – 1 x Loan Pick (Raheem Sterling, Sergio Ramos)

Level 14 – 24,600 XP – 1 x Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Level 15 – 27,600 XP – 1 x Kylian Mbappe (loan)

Level 16 – 30,600 XP – 1 x Vanity item Pick

Level 17 – 33,600 XP – 1 x Rare Gold Pack

Level 18 – 36,600 XP – 1 x Rare Gold Pack

Level 19 – 40,600 XP – 1 Gold Rare Badge Pick

Level 20 – 44,600 XP – 1 x Gold Players Premium Pack

Level 21 – 49,600 XP – 1 x Vanity Item Pick

Level 22 – 54,600 XP – 1 x Vanity Item Pick

Level 23 – 59,600 XP – 1 x Rare Electrum Pack

Level 24 – 64,600 XP – 1 x Mega Pack

Level 25 – 69,600 XP – 1 x Vanity Item Pick

Level 26 – 74,600 XP – 1 x Rare Gold Badge Pick

Level 27 – 79,600 XP – 1 x League Prime Players Pack (PL, Bundesliga, La Liga)

Level 28 – 85,600 XP – 1 x Gold Rare Ball

Level 29 – 91,600 XP – 1 x Vanity Item Pick

Level 30 – 100,000 XP – 1 x Player Pick (Alexandre Lacazette, Marcel Sabitzer, Juan Bernat)

