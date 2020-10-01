FIFA 21 Ultimate Team: Season 1 Objectives – Web, App, Rewards, Bonuses & more

FIFA 21 is underway, and the first set of objectives on Ultimate Team are out now.
Check out the Season 1 objectives below.
Season Progress
There are plenty of rewards to earn throughout Season 1 of FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.
QUICK FIX! Help improve your squad with the Season 1 Objectives
With the FUT Web App now live, you can get started on the objectives right away.
Season 1 will end on Friday, 27 November at 6pm BST.
Full List of Season 1 Objectives
- Level 1 – 300 XP – 1 x Loan Pick (Trent Alexander-Arnold, Erling Haaland, Joao Felix)
- Level 2 – 1,100 XP – Coin Boost: 500 Coins for 5 matches
- Level 3 – 2,100 XP – 1 x Premium Gold Pack
- Level 4 – 3,100 XP – 1 x Vanity Item Pick
- Level 5 – 4,100 XP – 1 x Christian Eriksen (loan)
- Level 6 – 5,100 XP – 1 x Vanity Item Pick
- Level 7 – 6,100 XP – 1 x Jumbo Gold Pack
- Level 8 – 7,600 XP – 1 x Vanity Item Pick
- Level 9 – 9,600 XP – 1 x Gold Players Pack
- Level 10 – 12,600 XP – 1 x Gold Rare Ball
- Level 11 – 15,600 XP – 1 x Gold Rare Badge Pick
- Level 12 – 18,600 XP – 1 x Vanity Item Pick
- Level 13 – 21,600 XP – 1 x Loan Pick (Raheem Sterling, Sergio Ramos)
- Level 14 – 24,600 XP – 1 x Small Prime Gold Players Pack
- Level 15 – 27,600 XP – 1 x Kylian Mbappe (loan)
- Level 16 – 30,600 XP – 1 x Vanity item Pick
- Level 17 – 33,600 XP – 1 x Rare Gold Pack
- Level 18 – 36,600 XP – 1 x Rare Gold Pack
- Level 19 – 40,600 XP – 1 Gold Rare Badge Pick
- Level 20 – 44,600 XP – 1 x Gold Players Premium Pack
- Level 21 – 49,600 XP – 1 x Vanity Item Pick
- Level 22 – 54,600 XP – 1 x Vanity Item Pick
- Level 23 – 59,600 XP – 1 x Rare Electrum Pack
- Level 24 – 64,600 XP – 1 x Mega Pack
- Level 25 – 69,600 XP – 1 x Vanity Item Pick
- Level 26 – 74,600 XP – 1 x Rare Gold Badge Pick
- Level 27 – 79,600 XP – 1 x League Prime Players Pack (PL, Bundesliga, La Liga)
- Level 28 – 85,600 XP – 1 x Gold Rare Ball
- Level 29 – 91,600 XP – 1 x Vanity Item Pick
- Level 30 – 100,000 XP – 1 x Player Pick (Alexandre Lacazette, Marcel Sabitzer, Juan Bernat)