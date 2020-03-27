FIFA 21 Delayed: Will release date be pushed back due to Coronavirus?

With Covid-19 plunging the world into uncertainty, when will we see the next release from EA?

These are uncertain times, with no one knowing when professional sport will return across the globe.

This has had effects on the gaming sphere, with FIFA 20’s Team of the Week now redundant.

EA has decided to bring back in-forms from FIFA games down the years in the form of TOTW Moments, and while that will appease the community for now – what will they do for FIFA 21?

Although not confirmed, FIFA 21 is set to arrive on Friday, 25 September 2020 – with the final Friday in September the staple release date for FIFA games.

READ MORE: Absolutely everything we know about FIFA 21

That is now in jeopardy, especially if the next football season (usually starting in August) is pushed back.

Will FIFA 21 be delayed?

At the moment, no decision has been made.

Despite E3 being cancelled, EA is still committed to showcasing something at EA Play.

FUTUREBOUND – As things stand, FIFA 21 will arrive at its expected time

This may not be in a location accessible to the public, but at the bare minimum, the FIFA developers will stream trailers.

To find out more about EA Play 2020 head here.

What about Next Gen?

Any delay in Next Gen could cause EA to push back the release in FIFA 21, but so far PlayStation and Xbox are committed to releasing their latest consoles during the Holiday season this year.

Sony released the first meaningful update on PS5 just last week, and although it was streamed and behind closed doors, they showed no concerns about Coronavirus.

To find out more about the PS5 stream, head here.