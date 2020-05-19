Madden 21: Lamar Jackson confirmed for cover, next-gen, editions, price, & more

The Baltimore Ravens star quarterback will be EA’s new star. He’s on the cover of Madden 21.

Our first piece of news about Madden 21, and it’s one we all expected.

Lamar Jackson will be on the cover of EA’s next NFL sim.

He wasn’t meant to tell the world, but things easily slip out on Zoom calls.

Madden 21 cover star

The reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson confirmed that he will be on the front cover of the EA Sports franchise.

It’s not a shock given his stellar play in 2019 and that he has been a near-unbeatable player in Ultimate Team all throughout Madden 20.

Madden curse?

For years Madden cover stars would suffer injuries and shocking performances during the season when they were on the front of the game.

In recent years though, that’s been broken. Tom Brady went to the Super Bowl after his Madden 18 cover, and Patrick Mahomes just won the Lombardi Trophy despite being on the Madden 20 cover.

We’re sure Lamar’s quick feet will keep him out of trouble.

Lamar Jackson as cover athlete is the first piece of news we’ve had about Madden 21.

FAN MADE: Could EA do better than this?

With EA Play coming up we could get an announcement about Madden soon.

Be it a trailer or confirmation of Lamar, or even a release date, keep an eye out for something about Madden 21 soon!