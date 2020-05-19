[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Madden Madden 21

Madden 21: Lamar Jackson confirmed for cover, next-gen, editions, price, & more

The Baltimore Ravens star quarterback will be EA’s new star. He’s on the cover of Madden 21.

Toby Durant by Toby Durant May 19, 2020

Our first piece of news about Madden 21, and it’s one we all expected.

Lamar Jackson will be on the cover of EA’s next NFL sim.

He wasn’t meant to tell the world, but things easily slip out on Zoom calls.

Contents hide
1 Madden 21 cover star
2 Madden curse?
3 Madden 21 release date

Madden 21 cover star

The reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson confirmed that he will be on the front cover of the EA Sports franchise.

Lamar Jackson celebrating in Madden

It’s not a shock given his stellar play in 2019 and that he has been a near-unbeatable player in Ultimate Team all throughout Madden 20.

Madden curse?

For years Madden cover stars would suffer injuries and shocking performances during the season when they were on the front of the game.

READ MORE: Madden 21 Franchise Mode: Changes we would like to see

In recent years though, that’s been broken. Tom Brady went to the Super Bowl after his Madden 18 cover, and Patrick Mahomes just won the Lombardi Trophy despite being on the Madden 20 cover.

We’re sure Lamar’s quick feet will keep him out of trouble.

Madden 21 release date

Lamar Jackson as cover athlete is the first piece of news we’ve had about Madden 21.

madden 21 lamar cover
FAN MADE: Could EA do better than this?

With EA Play coming up we could get an announcement about Madden soon.

Be it a trailer or confirmation of Lamar, or even a release date, keep an eye out for something about Madden 21 soon!

