PS5: No Delay as PlayStation 5 Output to be Limited in First Year – Price, Specs, Delay & More
We’ve just heard that Sony could be limiting the PS5’s initial output, but what will this change?
We’ve heard reports of Sony planning to produce fewer units of the PlayStation 5 in its first year than it had for the launch of the PlayStation 4.
That said, we’re just happy that the console is still on track for an end-of-year launch, despite COVID-19.
The Tokyo-based tech giant is limiting the size of its initial production line as the ambitious specs are putting a strain on the already-stretched workforce.
Could this lead to a higher price than we expected?
Continue below as we explain what all of this means for PlayStation gamers.
Sony’s Production Capacity
A Sony spokesperson has explained that the COVID-19 pandemic has affected Sony’s promotional plans for the new device, but not its production capacity.
Assembly partners were told that Sony would make 5 to 6 million units of the PS5 in the fiscal year ending March 2021.
However, back in November 2013, the PS4 sold 7.5 million units in its first two quarters.
What this means is that demand is going to outweigh the supply chain, which in other industries traditionally translates to a price surge.
Think about trying to grab an Uber on New Year’s Eve and you’ll understand.
Price Could Surge
The theory behind all of this is that a loftier price tag for the PS5 would deter initial take-up.
We were anticipating the price to be somewhere in the region of £400 to £500, but now we’re expecting increased component costs and a stretched out workforce to bump the price up considerably.
This really is the news that we didn’t want to hear, and it spells a big opportunity for Microsoft to steal some reluctant gamers with their marketing strategy for Xbox Series X.
We will be back with updates as the news drops.