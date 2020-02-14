FIFA 20 Winter Refresh: Release TODAY, 50 players revealed, card design, how they work, Ratings Refresh, OTW, Premier League, La Liga & everything about the promo

FIFA 20’s Ratings Refresh is set to drop TODAY, welcoming in a load of upgraded cards to FUT.

EA has confirmed that the 50 top-performing players this season have been rewarded with an increase to their base card rating in-game.

Here is everything you need to know about FIFA 20’s Winter Refresh.

We expect the release of the Ratings Refresh cards to coincide with the next patch update – scheduled for Friday 14 February – this is also the date we anticipate the first set of the Winter One to Watch cards to drop.

Expect a customary announcement from @EASportsFIFA on Twitter at 6pm GMT.

Traditionally, the cards are released in batches, with the top five leagues in Europe released individually followed by the best from the rest of the world.

How do they work?

It’s simple really. Players’ ratings will increase based on how well they are performing in real life – no cards will receive a downgrade.

These will feature as standalone cards, so there will be no update to the rating of any base cards currently in the game and whilst they will remain available for trade, they will no longer be in packs.

RR Throwback – There have been some BIG updates in the past – will FIFA 20 be the same?

The only ratings which will update are any special cards – in-forms, MOTM etc – so if the new rating of a player exceeds their rating of any special cards they already have then they will be boosted.

There will then be a knock-on effect for any other special cards they have – for instance we expect Trent Alexander Arnold will jump from an 83 to an 85, his first in-form (85) will then upgrade to an 86/87 and his second inform (86) will then upgrade to an 88/89.

Another key thing to look out for is changes to players positions.

For instance, we could see Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich change from his current RB position to a CDM, where he has performed exceptionally for Bayern Munich this season.

Expect there to further updates with players seeing their weak foot and skill moves abilities improved.

How do you get them?

The Ratings Refresh cards will be available in packs as they are released, with new leagues dropping intermittently over the next 10 days or so.

MANE MAN – There have been some HUGE names linked with an upgrade

As we alluded to earlier, the current versions of any Ratings Refresh cards will no longer be in packs once their updated version arrives, but they will still remain in the game and available through the transfer market.

50 Winter Refresh Players Confirmed

What could their cards look like?

It’s fair to say that every player on the list above has performed to a standard way above that of their current rating.

With the upgraded players now confirmed, what might their new cards look like?

Jamie Vardy (OVR 82 → 85)

It’s fair to say that Jamie Vardy is well and truly having a party this season, as he leads the race for the golden boot with a massive return of 17 goals in 19 Premier League appearances.

Frankly, it’s hard to believe that Vardy’s original FUT card was given an 82 overall rating in this year’s game.

Adama Traore (OVR 74 → 80)

Evidently, Adama Traore is worthy of a rating boost this month, especially when you consider his physicality is currently rated a measly 75. In addition, Adama has proven his shooting and dribbling abilities are above his current rating.

Erling Braut Haaland (OVR 73 → 78)

One of the hottest prospects in world football, Erling Haaland chose Borussia Dortmund over the likes of Manchester United and Juventus.

After an unbelievable start to his Dortmund career, it’s no surprise to find him on this list.

Andre Onana (OVR 82 → 85)

Becoming one of the best goalkeepers in Europe, Ajax may be struggling to keep hold of stopper Andre Onana for much longer.

The Cameron international has a whopping 30 clean sheets to his name this term, linking him with a summer move to Chelsea.

