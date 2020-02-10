FIFA 20 Ratings Refresh Predictions: Rest of World – Onana, Malen & more

Portuguese side FC Famalicao is the surprise contenders for a Champions League place, while Royal Antwerp find themselves in a similar position in Belgium.

Ajax lead the Eredivise and it is no surprise given their quality, however, PSV youngsters Donyell Malen and Steven Bergwijn have lit up the league with their superb form.

Elsewhere, Sivasspor are the shock leaders in the Turkish league with giants Besiktas and Galatasaray languishing ten points behind!

Andre Onana (OVR 82 → 85)

Becoming one of the best goalkeepers in Europe, Ajax may be struggling to keep hold of stopper Andre Onana for much longer.

The Cameron international has 15 clean sheets to his name this term, linking him with a summer move to Chelsea.

Dieumerci Mbokani (OVR 78 → 80)

Former Norwich striker Dieumerci Mbokani has been on fire in Belgium this season! The 34-year-old has bagged an impressive 14 goals and created eight assists as Royal Antwerp push for Champions League qualification.

The Congolese striker’s red-hot form could see his rating rise as high as 80 in the Ratings Refresh. No one has outscored him this season as he has proved age is just a number.

Donyell Malen (OVR 76 → 79)

Dutch sensation Donyell Malen has been touted for big things after enjoying an excellent start to the campaign. Once in the Arsenal youth ranks, the 21-year-old has scored 17 goals in all competitions this season despite injury restricting his appearances.

Lighting quick and with an eye for goal, Malen could see his overall go up to as high as 79 in the Ratings Refresh. Malen has had an In-Form card with 81 overall this season, so watch out for the PSV striker in years to come!

Vedat Muriqi (OVR 75 → 77)

Fenerbahce striker Vedat Muriqi has been banging in goals in Turkey this season. The Kosovo target man is rumoured to be on Tottenham’s watchlist due to Harry Kane’s injury, and Spurs fans can expect an in-form striker who won’t shirk a challenge!

A Ratings Refresh for Muriqi could see his overall leap to 77 as he has amassed 11 league goals already this season. A move to the Premier League could increase the chances of a refresh too!

Carlos Vinicius (OVR 72 → 76)

Carlos Vinicius has certainly justified the £15 million fee that Benfica paid for him in the summer. The big Brazilian has bagged ten goals and six assists this season and so his market value has risen exponentially.

A massive leap from silver to gold could be in store for Vinicius in the Ratings Refresh, with his current overall of 72 being far too low for a striker of his quality. An overall of 76 could happen, although if his 79 rated IF card is anything to go by it could be even higher!