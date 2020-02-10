FIFA 20: TOTW 22 Prediction (Ultimate Team of the Week 22) – Messi, Di Maria & more

England’s ‘winter break’ and adverse weather conditions meant just three Premier League matches went ahead this weekend.

Elsewhere, Inter headed back to the top of Serie A, Germany’s top two clubs faced off in a goalless stalemate, while PSG continued their winning form.

Each week, EA will select a squad of 23 of the best performing players from the past seven days and give them in-form (IF) cards which have increased ratings.

Any player included in the TOTW that also has a One to Watch (OTW) card will also be boosted and their overall (OVR) will stay their latest IF card rating.

These players form the TOTW which is available to challenge for coins on FIFA Ultimate Team. These players are also available in packs and on the transfer market, so look out for them!

Peter Gulacsi (OVR 85 – IF 87)

Hungarian goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi earned RB Leipzig their first-ever point at the Allianz Arena, denying Leon Goretzka late on. Leipzig arguably had the better chances to win the game, but have their keeper to thank for keeping their clean sheet intact.

A first IF card of the season for former Liverpool keeper Gulacsi could be rated 87 overall. His basic card costs 10,000 coins on the Transfer Market.

Alexander Djiku (OVR 77 – IF 82)

Versatile centre back Alexander Djiku scored his first league goal of the season as Strasbourg beat Reims 3-0. Djiku has played a major part in Strasbourg keeping two clean sheets in their last two games after a poor start to the 2019/20 season.

Djiku’s opener could earn him an IF card with 82 overall this week. His basic card costs a maximum of just 750 coins!

Stefan de Vrij (OVR 84 – SIF 87)

After trailing 2-0 at half-time, Stefan de Vrij scored Inter’s third during their comeback victory over bitter rivals AC Milan. The Dutchman’s superb diving header sent Inter to the top of Serie A.

Costing 6,700 coins on PS4 and 6,300 on Xbox One, de Vrij could be in for a second IF of the season rated 87 overall this week. His first IF card is available for around 30,000 coins.

Denzel Dumfries (OVR 78 – IF 82)

Another Dutch international defender, Denzel Dumfries’ sixth goal of the season helped PSV ease to a 3-0 victory over Willem II. PSV now sit one point behind Willem II is what has been a disappointing campaign for the Dutch giants so far.

Dumfries is a bargain at just 700 coins and could receive an IF card with 82 overall this week. The current PSV captain has had no previous TOTW appearances but does have a Europa League Live card worth just under 20,000 coins.

Angel Di Maria (OVR 86 – TIF 89)

Angel Di Maria continued his sparkling run of form with another goal and assist against Lyon in PSG’s 4-2 win. The Argentine ace now has two goals and three assists in his last three outings as PSG look set for another Ligue 1 title.

A potential third IF of the season this week could be rated 89 overall. Di Maria’s basic card costs 22,000 with his 87 and 88 rated IF cards worth 44,000 and 55,000 respectively.

Sergio Busquets (OVR 89 – IF 90)

Not renowned for goals, Sergio Busquets scored his second of the season in a thrilling five-goal encounter between Real Betis and Barcelona. Busquets’ composed finish brought Barcelona level at 2-2 before Lenglet scored the winner to take all three points back to Catalonia.

Busquets costs around 37,000 coins on FUT and an IF card this week could bump his rating into the 90s!

Gaston Ramirez (OVR 78 – IF 82)

Struggling Sampdoria earned a valuable three points with a win over Torino with Gaston Ramirez the hero on the day. The former Southampton, Hull and Middlesbrough midfielder scored twice to take his side four points clear of the relegation zone.

A bargain at just 400 coins, Ramirez could see his rating reach 82 OVR should he be selected for TOTW 22.

Filip Kostic (OVR 82 – SIF 86)

Serbian winger Filip Kostic tore Augsburg apart with two goals and two assists on Friday night. Frankfurt had a poor end to 2019 but have gone four games unbeaten since the turn of the year, including their 5-0 demolition of Augsburg and a 2-0 win over high-flying RB Leipzig.

Kostic is a certainty for TOTW 22 and could be rated 86 OVR this week. His basic card costs 1,600 coins and his first IF card is worth 25,000 on either console.

Lionel Messi (OVR 94 – SIF 96)

No goals this week for Lionel Messi, however a hat-trick of assist should be enough to warrant a place in TOTW 22. The Barcelona magician may not have scored in three consecutive matches, however, in that time he has provided five assists!

Messi’s basic card costs just under one million coins, with his various special cards only rising in price! His 99 OVR TOTY card is the most expensive at 4,500,000 coins on PS4, while his only IF card of the season costs 1,390,000 on PS4 and just over 1,000,000 on Xbox One.

Jorge Molina (OVR 80 – IF 84)

La Liga’s surprise package Getafe continued their excellent season with a 3-0 win over Valencia, with veteran forward Jorge Molina the star. The 37-year-old’s brace displayed his predatory instincts as he registered his fourth and fifth goals of the campaign.

Molina costs just 700 coins and an IF card could be rated 84 OVR this week.

Kevin Volland (OVR 82 – IF 85)

German striker Kevin Volland’s double ensured Bayer Leverkusen exacted revenge on Dortmund after their first encounter ended 4-0. Leverkusen twice came from behind in a seven-goal classic.

Volland costs a little over 1,000 coins on both consoles and an IF this week could boost his overall to 85.

RealSport’s FUT 20 TOTW 22 Prediction