OUT NOW* FIFA 20 Winter Refresh Cards REVEALED – Martinez, Werner, Vardy & more

EA revealed the 50 players receiving rating upgrades as part of Winter Refresh yesterday.

Well now they’ve revealed the new upgraded cards and there are some seriously big rating increases!

Keep reading to see the 50 new cards that have just dropped!

ALSO, THE ALL-NEW WINTER REFRESH TEAM HAS BEEN UNVEILED – FIND THAT HERE

Winter Refresh Cards

Below are all 50 players that have received updated base FUT cards and all their confirmed ratings!

TOP PERFORMERS: All these players have had a tremendous first half of the season

Stand-out cards from the first batch are Leipzig’s Timo Werner (86 OVR), Premier League top-scorer Jamie Vardy (OVR 85) and Argentinian forward Lautaro Martinez (84 OVR).

READ MORE: FIFA 20 – TOTW 22 features 93-rated Mbappe & more

DOUBLE DOWN: This is the second set of players receiving an upgrade

Lille forward Victor Osimhen (77 OVR) and Wolves’ Adama Traore (77 OVR) are more than worthy of their new upgrades.

Check out the all-new Winter Refresh Team here!

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Winter Refresh – Players with upgraded skills and weak foot