Join the RealSport Community Create a post
Create a post

RealSport

FIFA

*OUT NOW* FIFA 20 Winter Refresh Cards REVEALED – Martinez, Werner, Vardy & more

EA have selected 50 top performers to receive a base FUT upgrade - find all their ratings here.

winter refresh cards revealed fifa 20

EA revealed the 50 players receiving rating upgrades as part of Winter Refresh yesterday.

Well now they’ve revealed the new upgraded cards and there are some seriously big rating increases!

Keep reading to see the 50 new cards that have just dropped!

ALSO, THE ALL-NEW WINTER REFRESH TEAM HAS BEEN UNVEILED – FIND THAT HERE

NOW WATCH BELOW: Man U vs Chelsea predicted on FIFA 20 - Can you guess the result?

Winter Refresh Cards

Below are all 50 players that have received updated base FUT cards and all their confirmed ratings!

fifa 20 winter refresh 1
TOP PERFORMERS: All these players have had a tremendous first half of the season

Stand-out cards from the first batch are Leipzig’s Timo Werner (86 OVR), Premier League top-scorer Jamie Vardy (OVR 85) and Argentinian forward Lautaro Martinez (84 OVR).

READ MORE: FIFA 20 – TOTW 22 features 93-rated Mbappe & more

fifa 20 winter refresh 2
DOUBLE DOWN: This is the second set of players receiving an upgrade

Lille forward Victor Osimhen (77 OVR) and Wolves’ Adama Traore (77 OVR) are more than worthy of their new upgrades.

Check out the all-new Winter Refresh Team here!

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Winter Refresh – Players with upgraded skills and weak foot

Phil Pangalos

Written by

First Console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood / Currently playing: UFC 3

log in

Forgot password?

reset password

Back to
log in

Cookies

We use cookies and similar technologies to help give you the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site, we’ll assume that you’re happy to receive all cookies. More info about our cookies policy.