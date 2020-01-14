FIFA 20 Winter Refresh Predictions: Bundesliga - Hakimi, Haaland & more

The Bundesliga is once again supplying an exciting title race, with four teams in the frame.

With so many players performing, a number of players will receive significant boosts to their FIFA 20 Ultimate Team ratings.

RealSport looks at the top contenders for a Ratings Refresh update this winter.

Erling Haaland (OVR 73 → 78)

One of the hottest prospects in world football, Erling Haaland chose Borussia Dortmund over the likes of Manchester United and Juventus.

With a release clause of just £17 million, the signing of the Norwegian international is likely to be the scalp of the season, with the forward scoring 28 goals in 22 games for Red Bull Salzburg this term.

How the 19-year-old fares in the step up to the Bundesliga will be under immense scrutiny, but in a side featuring Jadon Sancho, Marco Reus, Julian Brandt and Thorgan Hazard, expect even more goals.

Timo Werner (OVR 83 → 86)

Still only 23, Timo Werner is another young forward with plenty

of interest around him.

The RB Leipzig frontman has 23 goals in 25 games this season and is on the precipice of behind labelled as a world class striker.

If he can give up his rate and fire RB Leipzig to a first-ever Bundesliga title, expect him to be regarded as one of the finest on the planet… and his £68 million market value to shoot up.

Achraf Hakimi (OVR 79 → 82)

After making a promising start to life at Real Madrid, it

was slightly strange to see Achraf Hakimi loaned out last season, but the

Moroccan international has shone at Borussia Dortmund.

Naturally a right back, Hakimi has shone no issues operating as BVB’s first choice left back, seeing him linked with a move to Bayern Munich.

Silverware isn’t out of the question for the 21-year-old and

his teammates, although they would need to make seven points up on RB Leipzig

in the league, or target the DFB-Pokal where they have made the Round of 16

stage.

Denis Zakaria (OVR 78 → 81)

Linked with a move to Manchester United, Deniz Zakaria has

provided the midfield foundation for Borussia Monchengladbach’s title charge.

The Swiss international has only missed one game (through suspension)

this season, averaging over three turnovers (tackles or interceptions) a game.

If BMG can even cling on to a Champions League place this term it will be an achievement but expect the 23-year-old Zakaria to move on as he enters a key phase of his career.

Marcus Thuram (OVR 75 → 80)

Laszlo Benes (OVR 70 → 75)

Amine Harti (OVR 76 → 79)

Florian Niederlechner (OVR 74 → 77)

Moussa Diaby (OVR 74 → 77)

