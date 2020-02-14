BREAKING* FIFA 20 The Winter Refresh Team: ALL-NEW CARDS – Eriksen, Ibrahimovic & more

As part of Winter Refresh, EA has released an entirely new line of cards on to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team!

These cards make up the Winter Refresh Team and are inspired by real-world signings.

Each Winter Refresh Team player will receive a uniquely tailored permanent upgrade!

Keep reading to see which players feature!

The Winter Refresh Team

So we’ve finally worked out what those mysterious blue cards were – they are the Winter Refresh Team!

These guys have some seriously good boosts and EA have confirmed that another player will be added to the team in the form of a Winter Refresh Team SBC.

All Players in Winter Refresh Team

Take a closer look at all the cards below!

Christian Eriksen – 91 OVR

Ex-Tottenham midfielder recently made the move to Inter. His 93 passing and 92 shooting makes for a deadly card down.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic – 90 OVR

European defenders – your nightmare has returned. Zlatan is now back at AC Milan and his special card has 91 shooting to celebrate!

Bruno Fernandes – 89 OVR

It was Man United who won the race for sought-after Bruno Fernandes. If his real-life form is as anywhere as good as this card, United fans are in for a treat.

Alphonse Areola – 87 OVR

The French goalkeeper has been given some unreal goalkeeping stats, including 89 ratings in diving, handling and reflexes!

Matheus Cunha – 87 OVR

Brazilian striker, Matheus Cunha has the pace and skill to beat defenders (89 pace and 92 dribbling) and then the capability to finish his chances (89 shooting).

Maxwel Cornet – 86 OVR

There’s no catching this guy – Maxwel Cornet will leave any defender in his wake with his unreal 95 pace.

Alessandro Florenzi – 86 OVR

90 pace, 84 dribbling and 80 passing – Alessandro Florenzi’s new card epitomises the modern full-back.

Nico Schulz – 86 OVR

Another pacey full-back – Nico Schulz not only has 93 pace, but his 86 defending means he’ll be making those goal-saving tackles all day long.

Hector Herrera – 86 OVR

With his 88 defending and 86 physicality, this man will boss the midfield – his 80 dribbling and 79 passing makes him handy going forward also.

Juan Bernat – 85 OVR

The Spaniard has moved to an extremely talented PSG side – but if he performs as well as this card suggests, he’ll fit right in.

Federico Chiesa – 84 OVR

Federico Chiesa has been touted as an up and coming star – 90 pace and 86 dribbling make him very dangerous down the right flank!

Patrick Van Aanholt – 84 OVR

Patrick Van Aanholt’s pace stat has rocketed up to 92, making him one of the paciest left-backs in the Premier League.

Nathan Ake – 84 OVR

Bournemouth Centre-back Nathan Ake has made it onto the new team, boasting an impressive looking card. The most impressive stats are his defending (85) and his physicality.

Joao Victor – 83 OVR

Joao Victor’s Winter Refresh card has bumped the winger’s pace stat up to 90, but his shooting (85) has also been bolstered by this FUT campaign.

Anthony Limbombe – 83 OVR

The FC Nantes forward Anthony Limbombe can play in multiple positions along the forward line but tends to be played on the wing the most. The Belgian is best known for his impressive pace (90) and dribbling (83) stats.

