UPDATED* FIFA 20 Patch: Title Update #5 – Updates across the board, including leaked Star Heads!

FIFA 20’s lastest patch was announced on FIFA Forums last night, in a post from EA community manager, EA_GZaro.

After an absolute whopper of an update in Title Update #4, we weren't sure what Title Update #5 would bring; however, the latest update brings plenty of changes across FIFA 20.

The new patch has launched on PC, but PS4 and Xbox One players will have to wait until a later date. Keep reading for every change made in Title Update #5.

Gameplay (General)

Similarly to Title Update #4, the new update sees many changes made to general gameplay.

Attacking

Reduced effectiveness of first-time shots and volleys from the edge of the box and beyond

Slightly lowered the impact of high Attributes on error reduction for difficult regular shots

The Long Shot Attribute had been updated to now impact the results of a shot taken from 65 feet, or further away from the target

The Finishing Attribute impacts shot results from 55 feet, or closer, to the target

Shots between 55 and 65 feet from the target will now use a weighted average of the Long Shot and Finishing Attributes when impacting shot results

Increased the likelihood of shots going off-target when taken from 45 feet, or further, from the target

Defending

When losing possession and transitioning into the Drop Back Defensive Tactic, the defensive team will no longer apply any pressure to the attacking team

Strikers set to Come Back On Defense Player Instructions will not join the midfield defensive line if it already consists of the maximum allowed players

Increased likelihood of ball carrier stumbling after being successfully tackled when the defensive player performs a Standing Tackle

Passing

Ground passes and driven ground passes taken from difficult angles will now result in the ball traveling with less velocity.

Set Pieces

Allowed players to select the Direct Free Kick camera in more situations

The aiming reticle for Penalty Kicks now has the same behavior across all types of directional inputs

Goalkeeper

CPU AI Controlled goalkeepers will not give away the direction of their dive in Penalty Kick situations, when playing on Legendary and Ultimate difficulties

Other

Added the ability to perform the VOLTA FOOTBALL celebration for some players in 11v11 matches

VOLTA Specific

Removed some Lobbed Flair Pass animations from triggering contextually, they can now only be performed with the Flair Pass action

The defending player will now keep an increased distance between the ball carrier and themselves when using Contain or Teammate Contain

Added logic to allow more transitions out of blocking animations, specifically when the ball was moving away from the player, or when an unexpected touch occurred

Addressed the following Gameplay issues

The following gameplay issues will be resolved in Title Update #5.

Attacking

Players will now be able to perform running fake shots when using the digital pad as your Move Player controls

When receiving a crossed ball and then attempting a shot, the shot input was sometimes resulting in an unexpected action, such as a pass or tackle

Sometimes, the Shots On Target Match Fact would incorrectly consider situations not originating from a shot

Headers were being considered as an Air Ball for the purpose of the Air Ball Auto Switch setting, even if the ball trajectory was below 8 feet

Formations

In certain formations, when locked to an individual player, such as when playing as any player that isn’t set to ‘Any’ in Pro Clubs, the Central Attacking Midfielder (CAM) would form the defensive line following a set piece, resulting in positional change

Goalkeeper

Improved goalkeeper decision making when rushing outside the box in order to clear or take control of the ball

Improved goalkeeper decision making regarding when to take control of the ball versus clearing it in order to produce more appropriate results

Goalkeepers are now more likely to try to clear the ball when rushing outside of the box, when it would be appropriate to do so

Sometimes, goalkeepers were not heading to clear the ball in contested situations, when it would have been beneficial to do so

Skill Moves

Addressed a rare occurrence of a canceled skill move resulting in unrealistic player acceleration

Set Pieces

Addressed a specific animation that caused players to sometimes miss the ball when performing a lobbed free kick

Sometimes, the goalkeeper would not attempt to make a save during a Penalty Kick when the ball was too close to them

Other

Resolved an issue which was sometimes resulting in the ball going through the inside of the goal post

VOLTA Specific

Addressed a rare occurrence of players being unable to recover the ball following a Kick-In

Resolved goals sometimes not being correctly attributed to the scorer

Ultimate Team

No new changes have been made to Ultimate Team, but several previous issues have been resolved.

Addressed the following FUT issues

The following FUT issues will be resolved in Title Update #5.

Visual

Visual issue where a player’s Controller Settings appeared to be locked into the settings required for playing in VOLTA FOOTBALL in situations where you were playing a FUT Match after previously playing a VOLTA FOOTBALL match

Visual indication in FUT Rivals, related to the guest player information, of which team was playing Home or Away

Some FIFA Point options were not properly displaying the appropriate currency symbol

Visuals overlapping on the Rewards screen after completion of some Squad Building Challenges

Visual issue during a pack opening for a Loan Player Item where the Loan Icon was displaying before the rest of the Player Item

Visual issue on the FUT Champions Leaderboards resulting in overlay misalignment

Gameplay

When playing the Swaps House Rule, the Quick Sub option was still appearing in-game despite the mode not supporting substitutions

Seasons

When scrolling through multiple Season Objectives, sometimes the reward image from one Objective would display incorrectly on another Objective

Champions

Desyncs when watching a FUT Champions Channel replay in some situations

Rivals

It was possible to initiate a FUT Rivals match without claiming the previous competitions rewards, which would result in a server error

Transfer Market

Selecting to search on the Transfer Market from the Radial Menu of a Concept Player will no longer pre-populate the search filters with a Position or Max Coin value

Stability issue when repeatedly scrolling through the search results on the Transfer Market tab of the Squad screen

Sometimes, when moving duplicate Player Items on the New Items screen between the Transfer List and Keep Items sections, the duplicate Player Item was not being sorted as a duplicate Item, resulting in a server error when you attempted to send that Item to your Club

Chemistry

Chemistry changes from Position Modifier Consumable Items were not properly being reflected in Team

Chemistry in the Squad Build Challenge screen in some situations until the player logged out and back into FUT

Other

Resetting the filters on the Club Tab of the Squad Screen was still resulting in those filters being applied if you switched between the Squad and Club tabs again

Celebration animations displayed on the Season Objective HUB were displaying an incorrect kit

The Skill Rating logo was incorrectly displaying next to a player’s Weekly Score on the Rivals HUB

PC Only: The E button was not functioning correctly on the Club Tab when Multi-Swap was active

Career Mode

Career Mode faced a difficult start to FIFA 20, with so many bugs being reported that the game mode had it’s own Twitter trend, #FixCareerMode.

Well, the popular football simulator experienced a much needed overhaul as part of Title Update #4, therefore there are few changes to report in the new update.

Changes to Career Mode

When creating a Pro in Player Career, the maximum height can now be set to 6’9”

Addressed the following Career Mode issues

Unable to skip the pre-match cinematics for some important matches.

When creating a Pro in Player Career, the black shoes were incorrectly showing as totally black

VOLTA FOOTBALL

As we already outlined under General Gameplay, VOLTA gameplay has experienced some changes. However, the following VOLTA issues have also been resolved as part of the new update.

Addressed the following VOLTA issues

Expect the following resolutions as part of Title Update #5.

VOLTA Football

Stability issue when using the Swap Player functionality in the VOLTA FOOTBALL Shop

The Finishing Moves section of the Celebration controls has been removed as it was not functional in VOLTA FOOTBALL

Corrected the text that displayed in the VOLTA FOOTBALL Skill Games to correctly indicate that completing the Skill Game once will prevent any further attempts to boost your Avatar’s attributes

Visual issues after disconnect from a VOLTA FOOTBALL match

Referees were sometimes wearing the wrong kit

VOLTA League

Incorrect player name was sometimes showing after a goal was scored in VOLTA LEAGUE

When VOLTA FOOTBALL match creation has been disabled, attempting to start a match in VOLTA LEAGUE will now correctly indicate that the feature is unavailable

Online Game modes

Online game modes has seen just one issue resolved as part of the new update.

Addressed the following Online Friendlies' issue

When using the 85 Overall setting in Online Friendlies, it was not properly setting the teams and players to 85 Overall

General

The following General changes and issue resolutions are part of Title Update #5.

Made the following General changes:

When selecting a Commentary Name for a created Pro in Player Career and Pro Clubs, we have added the ability to page up and page down through the lists of names

Addressed the following issues:

Editing the kit for players through the Customize screen was resulting in the changes to other aspects of the player, such as their position or attributes

Take Me There functionality was not working for some modes

Repeatedly entering and exiting the Team Management screens in various modes would cause the screen to become visually corrupted

Corrected text issue in EA Trax screen

Visual

The following Visual changes and issue resolutions are part of Title Update #5.

Made the following Visual changes:

Updates to multiple kits, balls, stadiums and trophies

Adjusted Memphis Depay’s Signature Celebration

Added 37 new Star Heads - These will only be available following a server update. Follow @EASPORTSFIFA on Twitter for updates

Leaked Star Heads

According to a post on the FIFA sub-Reddit, the following 36 players will be included in the updated Star Heads:

Ajax

D. van de Beek

D. Tadic

N. Lang

A. Onana

H. Ziyech

Q. Promes

D. Blind

S. Dest

N. Mazraoui

B. Varela

R. Gravenberch

J. Ekkelenkamp

Roma

N. Zaniolo

E. Dzeko

J. Kluivert

C. Under

A. Florenzi

D. Perotti

J. Pastore

L. Pellegrini

AC Milan

K. Piatek

Bayern Munich

B. Pavard

Real Madrid

T. Courtois

Vincius Jr.

Marcelo

F. Mendy

Rodrygo

Inter Milan

M. Skriniar

L. Martinez

Genk

I. Hagi

OGC Nice

K. Dolberg

Tottenham

T. Ndombele

Lyon

H. Aouar

Atletico Madrid

J. Felix

Fiorentina

F. Ribery

Genoa

L. Schone

It looks like Ajax players van de Beek, Ziyech, Promes and Blind will be part of the 37 Star Heads that are coming in Title Update #5

Addressed the following Visual issues:

Visual issue when playing as a goalkeeper, using the Pro camera, in the Estadio de Vallecas stadium

Various issues related to the broadcast overlay packages shown during a match

Audio

The following audio issues have been resolved as part of Title Update #5.

Addressed the following audio issues:

Audio looping in VOLTA FOOTBALL following a penalty being scored during a penalty shootout

Incorrect commentary sometimes playing when a goal is scored that clinches a title

Incorrect audio playing in some situations after scoring a goal in VOLTA FOOTBALL

Incorrect audio playing in some situations after a player scores a goal in their debut

Commentary sometimes inaccurately referring to a team losing by a small margin when the score is very lopsided

In Career Mode, commentary would sometimes reference the previous season incorrectly

