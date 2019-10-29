UPDATED* FIFA 20 Patch: Title Update #5 – Updates across the board, including leaked Star Heads!

FIFA 20’s lastest patch was announced on FIFA Forums last night, in a post from EA community manager, EA_GZaro.
After an absolute whopper of an update in Title Update #4, we weren't sure what Title Update #5 would bring; however, the latest update brings plenty of changes across FIFA 20.
The new patch has launched on PC, but PS4 and Xbox One players will have to wait until a later date. Keep reading for every change made in Title Update #5.
Gameplay (General)
Similarly to Title Update #4, the new update sees many changes made to general gameplay.
Attacking
- Reduced effectiveness of first-time shots and volleys from the edge of the box and beyond
- Slightly lowered the impact of high Attributes on error reduction for difficult regular shots
- The Long Shot Attribute had been updated to now impact the results of a shot taken from 65 feet, or further away from the target
- The Finishing Attribute impacts shot results from 55 feet, or closer, to the target
- Shots between 55 and 65 feet from the target will now use a weighted average of the Long Shot and Finishing Attributes when impacting shot results
- Increased the likelihood of shots going off-target when taken from 45 feet, or further, from the target
Defending
- When losing possession and transitioning into the Drop Back Defensive Tactic, the defensive team will no longer apply any pressure to the attacking team
- Strikers set to Come Back On Defense Player Instructions will not join the midfield defensive line if it already consists of the maximum allowed players
- Increased likelihood of ball carrier stumbling after being successfully tackled when the defensive player performs a Standing Tackle
Passing
Ground passes and driven ground passes taken from difficult angles will now result in the ball traveling with less velocity.
Set Pieces
- Allowed players to select the Direct Free Kick camera in more situations
- The aiming reticle for Penalty Kicks now has the same behavior across all types of directional inputs
Goalkeeper
- CPU AI Controlled goalkeepers will not give away the direction of their dive in Penalty Kick situations, when playing on Legendary and Ultimate difficulties
Other
- Added the ability to perform the VOLTA FOOTBALL celebration for some players in 11v11 matches
VOLTA Specific
- Removed some Lobbed Flair Pass animations from triggering contextually, they can now only be performed with the Flair Pass action
- The defending player will now keep an increased distance between the ball carrier and themselves when using Contain or Teammate Contain
- Added logic to allow more transitions out of blocking animations, specifically when the ball was moving away from the player, or when an unexpected touch occurred
Addressed the following Gameplay issues
The following gameplay issues will be resolved in Title Update #5.
Attacking
- Players will now be able to perform running fake shots when using the digital pad as your Move Player controls
- When receiving a crossed ball and then attempting a shot, the shot input was sometimes resulting in an unexpected action, such as a pass or tackle
- Sometimes, the Shots On Target Match Fact would incorrectly consider situations not originating from a shot
- Headers were being considered as an Air Ball for the purpose of the Air Ball Auto Switch setting, even if the ball trajectory was below 8 feet
Formations
- In certain formations, when locked to an individual player, such as when playing as any player that isn’t set to ‘Any’ in Pro Clubs, the Central Attacking Midfielder (CAM) would form the defensive line following a set piece, resulting in positional change
Goalkeeper
- Improved goalkeeper decision making when rushing outside the box in order to clear or take control of the ball
- Improved goalkeeper decision making regarding when to take control of the ball versus clearing it in order to produce more appropriate results
- Goalkeepers are now more likely to try to clear the ball when rushing outside of the box, when it would be appropriate to do so
- Sometimes, goalkeepers were not heading to clear the ball in contested situations, when it would have been beneficial to do so
Skill Moves
- Addressed a rare occurrence of a canceled skill move resulting in unrealistic player acceleration
Set Pieces
- Addressed a specific animation that caused players to sometimes miss the ball when performing a lobbed free kick
- Sometimes, the goalkeeper would not attempt to make a save during a Penalty Kick when the ball was too close to them
Other
- Resolved an issue which was sometimes resulting in the ball going through the inside of the goal post
VOLTA Specific
- Addressed a rare occurrence of players being unable to recover the ball following a Kick-In
- Resolved goals sometimes not being correctly attributed to the scorer
Ultimate Team
No new changes have been made to Ultimate Team, but several previous issues have been resolved.
Addressed the following FUT issues
The following FUT issues will be resolved in Title Update #5.
Visual
- Visual issue where a player’s Controller Settings appeared to be locked into the settings required for playing in VOLTA FOOTBALL in situations where you were playing a FUT Match after previously playing a VOLTA FOOTBALL match
- Visual indication in FUT Rivals, related to the guest player information, of which team was playing Home or Away
- Some FIFA Point options were not properly displaying the appropriate currency symbol
- Visuals overlapping on the Rewards screen after completion of some Squad Building Challenges
- Visual issue during a pack opening for a Loan Player Item where the Loan Icon was displaying before the rest of the Player Item
- Visual issue on the FUT Champions Leaderboards resulting in overlay misalignment
Gameplay
- When playing the Swaps House Rule, the Quick Sub option was still appearing in-game despite the mode not supporting substitutions
Seasons
- When scrolling through multiple Season Objectives, sometimes the reward image from one Objective would display incorrectly on another Objective
Champions
- Desyncs when watching a FUT Champions Channel replay in some situations
Rivals
- It was possible to initiate a FUT Rivals match without claiming the previous competitions rewards, which would result in a server error
Transfer Market
- Selecting to search on the Transfer Market from the Radial Menu of a Concept Player will no longer pre-populate the search filters with a Position or Max Coin value
- Stability issue when repeatedly scrolling through the search results on the Transfer Market tab of the Squad screen
- Sometimes, when moving duplicate Player Items on the New Items screen between the Transfer List and Keep Items sections, the duplicate Player Item was not being sorted as a duplicate Item, resulting in a server error when you attempted to send that Item to your Club
Chemistry
- Chemistry changes from Position Modifier Consumable Items were not properly being reflected in Team
- Chemistry in the Squad Build Challenge screen in some situations until the player logged out and back into FUT
Other
- Resetting the filters on the Club Tab of the Squad Screen was still resulting in those filters being applied if you switched between the Squad and Club tabs again
- Celebration animations displayed on the Season Objective HUB were displaying an incorrect kit
- The Skill Rating logo was incorrectly displaying next to a player’s Weekly Score on the Rivals HUB
- PC Only: The E button was not functioning correctly on the Club Tab when Multi-Swap was active
Career Mode
Career Mode faced a difficult start to FIFA 20, with so many bugs being reported that the game mode had it’s own Twitter trend, #FixCareerMode.
Well, the popular football simulator experienced a much needed overhaul as part of Title Update #4, therefore there are few changes to report in the new update.
Changes to Career Mode
- When creating a Pro in Player Career, the maximum height can now be set to 6’9”
Addressed the following Career Mode issues
- Unable to skip the pre-match cinematics for some important matches.
- When creating a Pro in Player Career, the black shoes were incorrectly showing as totally black
VOLTA FOOTBALL
As we already outlined under General Gameplay, VOLTA gameplay has experienced some changes. However, the following VOLTA issues have also been resolved as part of the new update.
Addressed the following VOLTA issues
Expect the following resolutions as part of Title Update #5.
VOLTA Football
- Stability issue when using the Swap Player functionality in the VOLTA FOOTBALL Shop
- The Finishing Moves section of the Celebration controls has been removed as it was not functional in VOLTA FOOTBALL
- Corrected the text that displayed in the VOLTA FOOTBALL Skill Games to correctly indicate that completing the Skill Game once will prevent any further attempts to boost your Avatar’s attributes
- Visual issues after disconnect from a VOLTA FOOTBALL match
- Referees were sometimes wearing the wrong kit
VOLTA League
- Incorrect player name was sometimes showing after a goal was scored in VOLTA LEAGUE
- When VOLTA FOOTBALL match creation has been disabled, attempting to start a match in VOLTA LEAGUE will now correctly indicate that the feature is unavailable
Online Game modes
Online game modes has seen just one issue resolved as part of the new update.
Addressed the following Online Friendlies' issue
- When using the 85 Overall setting in Online Friendlies, it was not properly setting the teams and players to 85 Overall
General
The following General changes and issue resolutions are part of Title Update #5.
Made the following General changes:
- When selecting a Commentary Name for a created Pro in Player Career and Pro Clubs, we have added the ability to page up and page down through the lists of names
Addressed the following issues:
- Editing the kit for players through the Customize screen was resulting in the changes to other aspects of the player, such as their position or attributes
- Take Me There functionality was not working for some modes
- Repeatedly entering and exiting the Team Management screens in various modes would cause the screen to become visually corrupted
- Corrected text issue in EA Trax screen
Visual
The following Visual changes and issue resolutions are part of Title Update #5.
Made the following Visual changes:
- Updates to multiple kits, balls, stadiums and trophies
- Adjusted Memphis Depay’s Signature Celebration
- Added 37 new Star Heads - These will only be available following a server update. Follow @EASPORTSFIFA on Twitter for updates
Leaked Star Heads
According to a post on the FIFA sub-Reddit, the following 36 players will be included in the updated Star Heads:
Ajax
- D. van de Beek
- D. Tadic
- N. Lang
- A. Onana
- H. Ziyech
- Q. Promes
- D. Blind
- S. Dest
- N. Mazraoui
- B. Varela
- R. Gravenberch
- J. Ekkelenkamp
Roma
- N. Zaniolo
- E. Dzeko
- J. Kluivert
- C. Under
- A. Florenzi
- D. Perotti
- J. Pastore
- L. Pellegrini
AC Milan
- K. Piatek
Bayern Munich
- B. Pavard
Real Madrid
- T. Courtois
- Vincius Jr.
- Marcelo
- F. Mendy
- Rodrygo
Inter Milan
- M. Skriniar
- L. Martinez
Genk
- I. Hagi
OGC Nice
- K. Dolberg
Tottenham
- T. Ndombele
Lyon
- H. Aouar
Atletico Madrid
- J. Felix
Fiorentina
- F. Ribery
Genoa
- L. Schone
It looks like Ajax players van de Beek, Ziyech, Promes and Blind will be part of the 37 Star Heads that are coming in Title Update #5
Addressed the following Visual issues:
- Visual issue when playing as a goalkeeper, using the Pro camera, in the Estadio de Vallecas stadium
- Various issues related to the broadcast overlay packages shown during a match
Audio
The following audio issues have been resolved as part of Title Update #5.
Addressed the following audio issues:
- Audio looping in VOLTA FOOTBALL following a penalty being scored during a penalty shootout
- Incorrect commentary sometimes playing when a goal is scored that clinches a title
- Incorrect audio playing in some situations after scoring a goal in VOLTA FOOTBALL
- Incorrect audio playing in some situations after a player scores a goal in their debut
- Commentary sometimes inaccurately referring to a team losing by a small margin when the score is very lopsided
- In Career Mode, commentary would sometimes reference the previous season incorrectly
