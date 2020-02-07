FIFA 20 Future Stars 2 COUNTDOWN: reveal time, release date, team 2 predictions, news & more

The second team of Future Stars is dropping TODAY!

We’ve already seen 19 boosted wonderkids come to FUT so far, but there are another 21 cards on their way!

Release Time

Future Stars Team 2 will be announced at 6pm today.

We expect an initial team of 14 players to be released into packs for a limited time.

More Future stars cards will then be released over the next week as SBCs and Upgradable Objectives.

But, who do we expect to feature?

A new Team 2 loading screen has given away some major hints as to who will feature.

These clues suggest the following three players will be arriving as Future Stars.

Lautaro Martinez

The Argentine has become more established this season and so is still easily eligible for a Future Stars item – after missing out on an anticipated Headliners card, maybe he’s been saved for the Future Stars promo.

Federico Valverde

Valverde was instrumental in Real’s Super Cup victory last month

Having broken into the Madrid first team, the 21-year-old has been showing glimpses of his potential and looks set to receive a card in the high 80s.

Erling Braut Haaland

Haaland has enjoyed a record-breaking start to his career at Dortmund

Haaland’s incredible eight goals in his first four appearances at his new club, made him the first player to do so at any Bundesliga club. He would surely come in with one of the highest ratings?

Loading Screen Edit

MOCK-UP: One Reddit user posted an edit of what the complete loading screen could look like

One Reddit user has rather helpfully edited the new loading screen to fill in the blanks with the three expected stars.

