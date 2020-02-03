FIFA 20: Future Stars Predictions Team 2 – Cards, release, SBC, Objectives & more

FIFA 20’s Future Stars was one of the biggest promos we’ve seen in FIFA Ultimate Team for a long time.

These are some of the finest young guns in world football, with these new rare items a little insight into what we can expect from these wonderkids in the years to come.

With one team and some SBCs already out the way, we look at who else could become a Future Star this weekend.

Lautaro Martinez – 93 OVR

While Martinez has become more established this season, he is still easily eligible for a Future Stars item – after missing out on an anticipated Headliners card, maybe he’s been saved for the Future Stars promo.

Callum Hudson-Odoi – 91 OVR

One of Chelsea’s many young starlets coming through their academy, the 19-year-old winger looks set to become one of England’s main future talents.

Theo Hernandez – 90 OVR

Another player that was tipped for a Headliners card – being only 22, Theo Hernandez is still eligible for a Future Stars item and should feature.

Alex Meret – 90 OVR

While he may be older than the already established Donnarumma, Alex Meret is still tipped to be one of the best future keepers, with many likening him to the next Buffon.

Federico Valverde – 89 OVR

Having broken into the Madrid first team, the 21-year-old has been showing glimpses of his potential and looks set to receive a card in the high 80s.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka – 89 OVR

The 22-year-old has certainly been in the spotlight for Man United, but still has a way to go in realising his full potential – he could become one of the best full-backs in world football.

Mason Greenwood – 88 OVR

The Man United starlet is a majorly popular inclusion, thanks to his 5-star weak foot and potential skill move upgrade- he could be a great player in FUT.

William Saliba – 88 OVR

The 18-year-old, on loan from Arsenal, certainly has bags of potential, with SoFifa giving him a potential future rating of 88.

Mohamed Ihattaren – 88 OVR

The 17-year-old is catching everyone’s eye in the Eredivisie this season, bagging three goals and four assists for PSV so far.

Daniel James – 87 OVR

The Welshman has caught the attention of many United fans this season – could he be the next Ryan Giggs on that left-hand side for the Red Devils?

Nicolo Zaniolo – 87 OVR

The 20-year-old has been establishing himself well in the Roma team this season, already receiving an IF and a Europa League TOTGS item.

Fikayo Tomori – 87 OVR

The pacey English CB has broken into the Chelsea first team this season and looks set to become a very good defender if he fulfils his potential.

Kieran Tierney – 87 OVR

The young Scotsman has been an exciting player for Arsenal this season, in the Europa League especially, and could be one of the best Premier League Left backs if he reaches his potential.

Renan Lodi – 87 OVR

Another left back, the 21-year-old Brazilian has been a solid performer for Atletico this season – he should be due to a very nice upgrade if he’s included in the Future Stars squad.

