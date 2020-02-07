BREAKING* FIFA 20 Future Stars Team 2 ALL CARDS: Haaland, Valverde, Martinez & more

The Future Stars have been one of the most popular promos in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

We were treated to 14 players last Friday, with five extra SBC and Academy players arriving since.

The wait is over, with the Future Stars Team 2 now available in packs.

We take a look at who made the cut.

Erling Haaland

No surprises here, the best wonderkid in Europe receives a Future Stars card back off his £17 million move from RB Salzburg to Borussia Dortmund.

With 36 goals to his name already this season, he is fully deserving of that 94 shooting stat.

Lautaro Martinez

Another striker who is bang on-form this season is Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez.

The Argentine has formed a deadly strike partnership with Romelu Lukaku at the San Siro, with Martinez scoring 16 goals this term under Antoino Conte.

Federico Valverde

With Luka Modric now 33, Real Madrid already have the natural successor in the form of Uruguayan Federico Valverde.

The central midfielder has featured 26 times already this season, his most ever since turning pro.

Exequiel Palacios

Another man to move clubs this January, Exequiel Palacios has joined Bayer Leverkusen in a £19 million move from River Plate.

The 21-year-old played in all 16 games for River Plate this season, and bizarrely, a red card in his final match for the Argentine heavyweights saw him suspended for his first three matches for Leverkusen.

Callum Hudson-Odoi

Callum Hudson-Odoi look to have shaken off a nasty injury sustained towards the end of last season, and is now targeting a starting place at Chelsea.

The England international has started Cheslea’s last six matches, and looks to be a strong part of Frank Lampard’s plans going forward.

Youri Tielemans

Still qualifying as a Future Star aged 22, it’s crazy to think that Leicester’s Youri Tielemans is still six or so years off his peak.

The Belgian international can do everything in the middle of the park, tackle, pass and has even chipped in with five goals so far this season.

Dani Olmo

Joining up with the RB Leipzig conveyor belt of young talent, expect big things to come from recent signing Dani Olmo.

The Croatian has just moved in a £19 million move from Dinamo Zagreb, where he racked up eight goals and seven assists in the firs half of the campaign.

Ismaila Sarr

Leading Watford’s relegation fight, Ismaila Sarr is bound to a deadly player on Ultimate Team thanks to that 98 pace, 84 dribbling and 87 shooting.

Three goals and three assits may not be a fantastic return for the Senegal international, but the 21-year-old did net 13 goals and added 11 assists for Stade Rennais last season.

Fikayo Tomori

The third Chelsea player to feature in the Future Stars promo, Fikayo Tomori joins teammates Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi in a promising season for Frank Lampard’s young Blues.

Tomori has competed for a first team place this season, and has earned his first England cap.

Luiz Felipe

Another solid defender, Luiz Felipe will also be a mobile one with stats of 86 pace and 80 dribbling.

The Brazil U20 international has picked up 14 appearances for Lazio this term, providing a solid defence that has taken them into the Serie A title frame.

Jonathan Ikone

Lille fans would have worried as to who would have picked up the £72 million mantle from Nicolas Pepe, but Jonathan Ikone has grabbed it with both hands.

The Frenchman has four goals and six assists to his name this term, which have seen him called up into Didier Deschamps’ national squad.

Renan Lodi

World class left backs are a rarity these days, but Renan Lodi is showing the potential to hit those heights.

With Atletico keen to fill the void left by club legend Filipe Luis, Lodi has delivered this term in 27 appearances, leading to his first Brazil caps.

Donyell Malen

Before the hype around Erling Haaland, Donyell Malen was the wonderkid striker we were all talking about in Europe.

The PSV forward has 17 goals in 25 games this season, including all five in a 5-0 thrashing of Vittese.

Thilo Kehrer

Thilo Kehrer was always touted as a “future star” when he joined PSG from Schalke back in 2018, but no one expected the young German to go on and make 40 appearances in his first season for the club.

Now with seven caps for his county to his name, the 23-year-old now has the experience to climb the rankings and become one of Europe’s best.

