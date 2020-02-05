FIFA 20 TOTW 21 RELEASED: IF Immobile (90 OVR), OTW Lukaku (OVR 88), IF Sancho (OVR 87) & more

EA Sports have confirmed TOTW 21 with two Serie A strikers lead the way!

Both Immobile and Lukaku scored a brace over the last week, so their inclusions come as no surprise!

Keep reading to see who else earned an In-Form in the 23 man squad!

Ciro Immobile (TOTW 90)

The European Golden Boot leader increased his goal tally even fuirther over the last week in Lazio’s victory over SPAL.

The Italian striker scored a brace and provided an assist in a 5-1 win in the Serie A, taking him to 25 league goals this season!

Romelu Lukaku (TOTW 88)

How Man Utd fans would love to have Romelu Lukaku back right now. The Belgian is in red hot form in Serie A, bagging his fifth brace of the season against Udinese.

Lukaku now has 20 goals in all competitions and looks to have rediscovered his best form.

Other players in Team of the Week 21

Not many teams keep a clean sheet against Man City, but that’s exactly what Spurs did with skipper Hugo Lloris largely to thank!

The French stopper kept out Ilkay Gundogan’s first-half penalty as well as making a superb save from Sergio Aguero.

Bobby Firmino helped Liverpool extend their unbeaten streak, with three assists in the league leader’s 4-0 win over Southampton.

Dutch wonderkid Matthijs de Ligt ensured Juventus kept a clean sheet with a rock-solid display against Fiorentina at the weekend, capping off his performance with his second goal of the season.

TOTW 21 Full Lineup

STAR-STUDDED: Another week of some seriously dangerous looking In-Forms

There are also In-Form cards for PSG’s Angel Di Maria (OVR 88), Valencia’s Dani Parejo (OVR 88) and the surprise comeback of Spanish maestro Santi Cazorla (OVR 86)!

