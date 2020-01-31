FIFA 20 Future Stars Predictions: Who will feature, cards, players, release date, design, news & more

Future Stars is dropping this evening at 6pm!

This FIFA 20 promo will focus on exciting young prospects, giving them massively boosted cards to reflect each player’s potential future rating.

Keep reading for all the young talents that we think should be included as a Future Star.

Future Stars Player Predictions

With these young talents showing major potential, expect some massive boosts to these cards, making them some of the best in the game at the time of release.

Joao Felix – 93 OVR

After his big transfer to Atletico, the 20-year-old has been very much in the spotlight and could be one of the best forwards in years to come.

Lautaro Martinez – 93 OVR

While Martinez has become more established this season, he is still easily eligible for a Future Stars item – after missing out on an anticipated Headliners card, maybe he’s been saved for the Future Stars promo.

Erling Braut Haaland – 92 OVR

After securing a big move to Dortmund, the 19-year-old has been tipped as one of the hottest prospects in world football and should land a high rated Future stars item.

Rodrygo – 91 OVR

After a £40m transfer to Real Madrid in 2019, Rodrygo has broken into the Madrid first-team brilliantly on the right-hand side.

Sandro Tonali – 91 OVR

With transfer rumours floating around from big clubs, Tonali’s massive potential is clear to see and so he should feature with a 90+ card in Future Stars.

Martin Ødegaard – 90 OVR

The Norwegian has been showing his potential in the last few years, that many spotted at the age of 16 – having put in some brilliant performances for Sociedad this season, he should see a big upgrade.

Theo Hernandez – 90 OVR

Another player that was tipped for a Headliners card – being only 22, Theo Hernandez is still eligible for a Future Stars item and should feature.

Alex Meret – 90 OVR

While he may be older than the already established Donnarumma, Alex Meret is still tipped to be one of the best future keepers, with many likening him to the next Buffon.

Federico Valverde – 89 OVR

Having broken into the Madrid first team, the 21-year-old has been showing glimpses of his potential and looks set to receive a card in the high 80s.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka – 89 OVR

The 22-year-old has certainly been in the spotlight for Man United, but still has a way to go in realising his full potential – he could become one of the best full-backs in world football.

Callum Hudson-Odoi – 89 OVR

One of Chelsea’s many young starlets coming through their academy, the 19-year-old winger looks set to become one of England’s main future talents.

Dani Olmo – 89 OVR

Following his transfer to RB Leipzig, Dani Olmo looks to be one of Spain’s top future midfielders.

Moise Kean – 89 OVR

He may not be firing on all cylinders yet for Everton, but there’s no doubt that the Italian is a future star, and should be receiving a big boost if included.

Alphonso Davies – 88 OVR

Davies was included in the FIFA 19 Future Stars promo, however, I can see an inclusion this year as a top attacking LB option in the Bundesliga.

Mason Greenwood – 88 OVR

The Man United starlet is a majorly popular inclusion, thanks to his 5-star weak foot and potential skill move upgrade- he could be a great player in FUT.

Gabriel Martinelli – 88 OVR

The young Arsenal Brazilian has been one of the Gunners’ most exciting players this season and has established himself as a Future Star.

William Saliba – 88 OVR

The 18-year-old, on loan from Arsenal, certainly has bags of potential, with SoFifa giving him a potential future rating of 88.

Mohamed Ihattaren – 88 OVR

The 17-year-old is catching everyone’s eye in the Eredivisie this season, bagging three goals and four assists for PSV so far.

Daniel James – 87 OVR

The Welshman has caught the attention of many United fans this season – could he be the next Ryan Giggs on that left-hand side for the Red Devils?

Nicolo Zaniolo – 87 OVR

The 20-year-old has been establishing himself well in the Roma team this season, already receiving an IF and a Europa League TOTGS item.

Fikayo Tomori – 87 OVR

The pacey English CB has broken into the Chelsea first team this season and looks set to become a very good defender if he fulfils his potential.

Kieran Tierney – 87 OVR

The young Scotsman has been an exciting player for Arsenal this season, in the Europa League especially, and could be one of the best Premier League Left backs if he reaches his potential.

Renan Lodi – 87 OVR

Another left back, the 21-year-old Brazilian has been a solid performer for Atletico this season – he should be due to a very nice upgrade if he’s included in the Future Stars squad.

