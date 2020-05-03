FIFA 20: Flashback Marcos Alonso SBC – Requirements, Rewards, Expiry Date, Player Review, Estimated Cost & more

It’s a FIFA Ultimate Team first as EA offer not one, but TWO versions of the same SBC. A regular and a premium!

The Premier League hype on Ultimate Team continues!

First the Premier League TOTSSF – including two Season Objectives players – dropped on Friday, and then on Saturday we were treated to a Player Moments Diogo Jota SBC (albeit it a very expensive one)

To end the weekend we have yet another Premier League player who was become available via the SBC market.

This time it’s Chelsea LB Marcos Alonso who has been handed a Flashback card, celebrating his inclusion in the FIFA 17 TOTS.

Here is everything that you need to know about the card.

Two Flashback Alonso’s?!

That’s right, for the first time ever, EA have decided to drop not one, but two Flashback Alonso cards! The ‘default’ Flashback Alonso comes in at an 88 OVR whilst the ‘Premium’ Flashback Alonso is a 90 OVR!

READ MORE: FIFA 20 TOTS Serie A prediction – Immobile, Ronaldo & more

The Flashback Marcos Alonso SBC won’t be around for long! It will expire in just two days, on Tuesday, May 5.

Flashback Alonso Requirements and Estimated Cost

There is two different sets of requirements depending on which card you’re going to opt for. For the standard version of the card, the requirements are as follows:

Flashback Marcos Alonso

Minimum Squad Rating of 85

Minimum Team Chemistry of 80

TOTAL COST: 82k PS4 / 77k Xbox One

Premium Flashback Alonso Requirements and Estimated Cost

Whilst for the premium version of this card – which is significantly better than the default – there is two squads that need submitting. The requirements are as follows:

READ MORE: FIFA 20 La Liga TOTS Prediction – Messi, Oblak & more

La Furia Roja

Minimum of one Spanish player

Minimum of one TOTW or TOTW Moments players

Minimum Squad Rating of 84

Minimum Team Chemistry of 75

Reward: One Premium Gold Players Pack

Cost: 60k PS4 / 57k Xbox One

Premier League

Minimum of one Premier League player

Minimum Squad Rating of 87

Minimum Team Chemistry of 60

Reward: One Rare Electrum Players Pack

Cost: 209k PS4 / 196k Xbox One

TOTAL COST: 273k PS4 / 255k Xbox One

Who to pick?

This is a tricky decision.

The ‘default’ Marcos Alonso card isn’t bad at all, but he’s not going to get into any elite sides. The Premium Alonso however, is a different story altogether, albeit it a much more expensive one.

READ MORE: Will FIFA 21 be delayed due to Coronavirus?

Both cards are significant improvements on Alonso’s base card and, most importantly of all, both of them have 80+ pace. The 88-rated version of the Spaniard has 80 OVR pace whilst the 90-rated card has 88 pace.

You’ll get 87 OVR’s in both defending and physical on the cheaper version and you’ll jump to 90’s in both in the premium version. Four of the six base stats on the premium card are above 90-rated, as he also receives 93 dribbling and 91 passing.

3*/3* and H/H workrates are in place on both cards. The main drawback here is that both cards are untradeable. The only Premier League LB who can compare to the premium version is TOTS/TOTY Any Robertson who, at time of writing, is trading for around 100k more than this SBC costs to complete.

READ MORE: What will FIFA 21 look like on PS5?

If you’re sure you’re sticking with a Premier League team and don’t mind splashing the cash on a fullback, then it’s definitely worth completing the Premium SBC. If not, the 88-rated will still do a decent job!

READ MORE: Everything we know about the FIFA 21 Trailer