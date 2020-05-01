FIFA 20: Premier League TOTSSF Jimenez & Perez Season Objectives – How to unlock, in-game ratings, card reviews & more

The two didn’t quite make the overall cut, but you can still pick them up via these challenges!

The Premier League TOTSSF was well and truly worth the wait.

The attacking players on offer are simply frightening. 95-rated Son, 96-rated Aguero and 98-rated Mane to name a few! But if you’re short on coins fear not, as you can pick up not one, but two Premier League TOTSSF cards for free!

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez and Leicester City winger Ayoze Perez – who picks up a TOTSSF Moments card – are both available via a brand new set of Season Objectives.

Here is everything you need to know in order to get them in your club today.

How to unlock TOTSSF Jimenez

There are four objectives that you need to complete in order to unlock this TOTSSF Jimenez card. They are as follows:

Made in Mexico – Assist with a Through Ball in 2 separate Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) using Mexican players.

Objective Reward – One Two Players Pack

Leap to LaLiga – Score in 3 separate Rivals matches using LaLiga forwards

Objective Reward – One Gold Pack

Objective Reward – One Gold Pack

Eagle Eye – Score a Finesse goal in 5 separate Rivals matches using LaLiga NOS players

Objective Reward – One Small Electrum Players Pack

Objective Reward – One Small Electrum Players Pack

Wolf Pack Attack – Score and Assist in 8 separate Rivals wins using Premier League players win min 4*. Weak Foot

Objective Reward – One Electrum Players Pack

Objective Reward – One Electrum Players Pack

Jimenez In-Game Stats

How to unlock TOTSSF Moments Perez

There are also four objectives that need to be completed in order to unlock this special Perez card. Unlike Jimenez, these can be completed on either Squad Battles or Rivals.

The objectives are as follows:

Tenerife Talent – Score 3 goals in 2 separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) using Spanish players

Objective Reward – One Two Players Pack

Objective Reward – One Two Players Pack Premier League Performer – Assist and Score in 4 separate Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) using Premier League players

Objective Reward – One Gold Pack

Objective Reward – One Gold Pack World Class Win – Win by at least three goals in Squad Battles on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals)

Objective Reward – One Small Electrum Players Pack

Objective Reward – One Small Electrum Players Pack Fine Finishing – Score a Finesse goal in 7 separate Squad Battles wins on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals)

Objective Reward – One Electrum Players Pack

Perez In-Game Stats

Worth the grind?

Despite the fact that they may not be players that people would have expected to appear, they are both very nice cards to have in your squad.

Jimenez is obviously the stronger of the two. With a crazy 95-rated sprint speed and 94-finishing he’s going to score you a lot of goals if you get him in behind. His 59-rated balance isn’t great though.

He’s not a tremendously skilful player in real life so 3* skills shouldn’t come as much of a shock, it’s still disappointing though.

Perez is no chump either. It’s a shame he’s a RW rather than a CAM but that doesn’t mean he wont do serious damage in game. His 89-rated dribbling is his stand out stat and, with 4*/4* he should glide across the pitch.

93-rated finishing and 97-rated positioning mean he should be lethal in front of goal. We would’ve liked a bit more composure (80 OVR) but with a fairly straightforward set of objectives we can’t complain too much.

