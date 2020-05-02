FIFA 20: Player Moments Diogo Jota SBC – Requirements, Rewards, Expiry Date, Player Review, Estimated Cost & more

The Wolves star won the inaugural ePremier League Invitational in dramatic fashion and as a reward, he’s been boosted in FUT

The Premier League TOTSSF was released yesterday, but that hasn’t stopped EA from dropping other special Premier League cards this weekend.

With his Wolves teammates Raul Jiminez and Adama Traore both featuring in the Premier League TOTSSF, FIFA expert Diogo Jota has now joined the party.

The Portuguese forward has been handed a special Player Moments card celebrating his win in the inaugural ePremier League invitational last week.

Here is everything you need to know in order to unlock this special card.

This Player Moments Diogo Jota SBC does not have an expiry date!

Requirements and Estimated Cost

There are three squads that need submitting in order to unlock this Diogo Jota card. The requirements are as follows:

Final

Minimum of one Wolverhampton Wanders & Liverpool players

Minimum of one TOTW or TOTW Moments players

Minimum Squad Rating of 85

Minimum Team Chemistry of 75

Reward: One Prime Mixed Players Pack

Cost: 98.8k PS4 / 96.8k Xbox One

Seleção das Quinas

Minimum of one Portuguese player

Minimum Squad Rating of 86

Minimum Team Chemistry of 70

Reward: One Premium Gold Players Pack

Cost: 144k PS4 / 136.5k Xbox One

Premier League

Minimum of one Premier League player

Minimum Squad Rating of 87

Minimum Team Chemistry of 65

Reward: One Rare Electrum Players Pack

Cost: 204.7k PS4 / 193k Xbox One

TOTAL COST: 447.5k PS4 / 426.5k Xbox One

You can find the solutions for all three squads over on FUTBIN here.

Worth it?

It’s quite crazy how expensive this SBC is!

There’s no denying that it’s a very good card, but over 400k for an 89-rated, untradeable card during Team of the Season is simply ridiculous.

If you’re happy to spend that sort of money then you’re going to get a very nice card from it. 93 pace and 94 dribbling is very nice for a LF -including 97 agility and 96 balance – whilst his 88 rated finishing and 94 composure means he’s not going to have any issues finding the back of the net if need be.

His 83-rated passing is a little on the weak side – especially if you’re wanting to play him as a RM/RW, but as a RF it shouldn’t cause too many issues. 4*/5* is decent, but high/high work rates aren’t great if you’re looking to play him up top.

All in all, it’s a nice card, just far, far too expensive!

