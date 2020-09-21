UPDATED* FIFA 21 Xbox One vs Xbox Series X: Pre-Order, Latest News, Release Date, Dual Entitlement, Next-Gen Features, Backwards Compatibility, Comparison & more

FIFA 21 is releasing for Xbox One and will be playable on Xbox Series X thanks to EA's Dual Entitlement - but how will the two versions differ?

Keep reading for everything we know about FIFA 21 on Xbox One and Xbox Series X.

Latest News - Xbox Series X Pre Orders

If you are opting for the Series X for your FIFA fix, then you better get your alarms set!

The Xbox Series X pre-orders will go live on September 22 (TOMORROW).

Here are those all important release times:

US (8AM PT)

Canada (8AM PT)

UK (8AM BST)

Australia (8AM AEST)

New Zealand (8AM AEST)

Europe, Middle East and Africa (9AM CEST)

The Series X will be released on Tuesday, 10 November.

Release Date

EA has confirmed that FIFA 21 will launch on current-gen consoles on October 9, 2020.

Free Upgrade to Next Gen

It has officially been announced that purchasing FIFA 21 on PS4 and Xbox One before FIFA 22 is released will earn you a free upgrade to the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game. This is called dual entitlement.

DUAL ENTITLEMENT- Fans won't have to choose between purchasing FIFA 21 for current or next gen consoles thanks to dual entitlement

This solution solves a huge issue for gamers stuck choosing between immediately jumping to next gen and playing the game on current gen consoles instead.

In addition, you’ll be able to carry over your FUT and VOLTA progress from one console to the next!

Next-Gen FIFA 21 Game Features Confirmed

Following EA Play, EA has announced a series of Next-Gen game features for FIFA 21!

Key features on Next-Gen consoles include:

Gameplay

Blazing fast load times – get to kick-off in seconds

Controller haptics (PS5 only) – feel every shot, kick, pass, and tackle in your hands

Graphics and Visuals

Deferred Lighting and Rendering – a new lighting system creates more detail in every part of the stadium

Re-imagined player bodies – next-gen technology takes players to a whole new level of realism

NEXT LEVEL: EA has confirmed several new features for Next-Gen

Player Animations

Enhanced animation technology – new animations create ultra-responsive and realistic player movement

Off-ball humanisation – from adjusting shin pads to screaming for passes, feel all the emotion of football at the highest level

READ MORE: FIFA 21 EA PLAY – everything you need to know

Next Level Atmospheres

Gameday immersion – contextual player, bench, and fan reactions let you feel the explosive passion of a last-minute winner

Xbox Series X vs Xbox One

FIFA 21 will likely be an amazing game regardless of whether you play on current or next gen consoles. But there will be some differences in technological capabilities and features designed specifically for next gen.

The Xbox Series X version of FIFA 21 will have incredibly short load times, a more immersive lighting system, enhanced animations for on-ball players as well as off-ball players, better background rendering enhancing crowds and bench players, and better-looking environments.

There will also be the added potential for 60 fps 4K graphics and DirectX Raytracing on the Xbox Series X, though this isn't confirmed just yet for FIFA 21.

READ MORE: Unreal Engine 5 could change the future of FIFA

While Xbox One will be the way most players begin their FIFA 21 journey thanks to the free next gen upgrade from dual entitlement, the difference players will experience making the next gen leap will be extremely noticeable.

To see the graphical capabilities of games that are optimized for the Xbox Series X, you can watch the trailer below.

Graphics

The graphics will undoubtedly be better on the Next Gen

consoles.

One of the main selling points of the new consoles is the improved graphic capability, so you would be disappointed if the game looked the same as on the Xbox One.

CRISP! The graphics on FIFA 21 should be insane.

However, that is not to say the graphics will not be

excellent on Xbox One too.

EA improves on its graphics year on year so the game on your current console should still look incredible without the huge improvements and innovations on the way with Xbox Series X.

Gameplay

The gameplay in any FIFA game is crucial.

Last year, certain aspects of the game such as set pieces and drop back defending drew criticism from the FIFA community.

READ MORE: Everything we know about the FIFA 21 Demo

Whatever changes EA make for FIFA 21, expect the gameplay to

be similar on both Xbox One and Series X.

It is unlikely that the gameplay will be massively different

on the consoles, although the Xbox Series X may run just that little bit

smoother as it is a more powerful console.

Cross-Platform

More and more games are enabling cross-platform compatibility in their online game modes.

So far, FIFA has not, however EA has announced its first cross-platform compatible game in Need for Speed Heat.

TEAMWORK! Will we be able to play cross-platform in online game modes?

Ultimate Team and Pro Clubs are two game modes that could

massively benefit from cross-platform play.

The FUT Transfer Market is an area that could prove tricky,

with prices varying on each console, but fingers crossed EA make it happen!

Backward Compatibility

Xbox claim that Xbox Series X will be their most compatible console

to date.

Players were able to play their favourite Xbox 360 games on their Xbox One, and this will be no different when the Xbox Series X is released.

READ MORE: What will FIFA 21 look like on PS5?

Xbox have also stated that games from previous consoles will run even better on the new console!

This is especially handy with dual entitlement offering a free next gen upgrade after purchasing the game for Xbox One.

Pre-order

If you pre-order the FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition or Champions Edition you’ll be able to play from October 6.

There are also a ton of in-game bonuses you'll be interested to know about, and we've got you covered for the full breakdown of what's in each edition.

Head over here to find out how to be literally, ahead of the game...

The EA Access (PS4, Xbox One) and Origin Access (PC) Play First Trials will start on October 1.

READ MORE: Everything we know about FIFA 21’s Editions