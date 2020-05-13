FIFA 21: Unreal Engine 5 can change the future of FIFA

Epic Games has unveiled their new game engine and it’s unreal graphics would revolutinise FIFA.

A new version of Epic Games’ game engine has been unveiled, creatively dubbed ‘Unreal Engine 5‘.

But what the new system lacks in its name, it more than makes up with its exquisite visuals.

Keep reading to see why the new game engine can revolutionise FIFA games of the future.

Unreal Engine 5 Reveal

The Unreal Engine 5 was revealed on a live-stream hosted by Youtube account, thegameawards.

If you haven’t seen it yet, you can watch the truly stunning video below:

This video shows Unreal Engine 5 running on a PS5 dev kit, with the visuals outputted through an HDMI cable, so this a truly accurate depiction of what graphics could look like on the PS5.

But what does this mean for FIFA 21 and the FIFAs of the future?

What Unreal Engine 5 means for FIFA 21

There are several features from the Unreal Engine 5 that would revolutionise FIFA’s visuals:

Developers can bounce lighting from numerous sources off items in real-time – how great would this look in a midweek game under the lights?

Developers will be able to drop film-quality assets straight into games, meaning that the cutscenes of players would look almost lifelike

Unreal Engine 5’s improved audio could result in a new stadium experience as you listen to your team’s chants echoing around the ground

Head here for a deeper dive into the all-new Unreal Engine 5.

When will Unreal Engine 5 come to FIFA?

Well, here’s the bad news, as this game engine may never be used to develop a FIFA!

EA currently uses Frostbite as their FIFA game engine, and they will likely use Frostbite for FIFA 21.

ONE CAN DREAM: Does this 16K FIFA 20 game give us a glimpse to how good Unreal Engine 5 could be?

However, we now know that Unreal Engine 5 can be run on current-gen consoles, as well as next-gen, so there’s no reason EA won’t make the switch in future.

But ultimately, if Unreal Engine 5 is ever used with FIFA, expect it to arrive on FIFA 22 at the earliest.

