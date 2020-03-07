Apex Legends Season 4: ‘Deja Loot’ mode widely criticized by community

FIFA FIFA 21

FIFA 21 Demo: Release Date, trailer, features, Ultimate Team, Volta & more

With the summer on the horizon, FIFA fever is about to be turned up a notch.

Alastair Pusinelli by Alastair Pusinelli Mar 7, 2020
FIFA 21 demo van dijkk2

It may feel like FIFA 21 is still some way away, but with just a few months left in the season, attentions will soon turn to EA’s next instalment.

The demo of the game will be the first opportunity the community get to grab a taste of what EA has been working on.

Here’s everything you need to know about the trial of FIFA 21.

Release date

FIFA 20’s demo was released on 10 September 2019, two weeks before the game’s full release.

fifa 20 release date
FIFA FRIDAY – The final Friday in September will once again mark FIFA’s release

With this year’s game expected on Friday, 25 September 2020, the demo should be on our consoles from Friday, 11 September 2020.

Teams

In FIFA 20’s Demo, the teams available in the Champions League kick-off were:

  • Borussia Dortmund
  • Chelsea
  • Liverpool
  • Paris Saint-Germain
  • Real Madrid
  • Tottenham Hotspur
LEAK – This leaked image let us know the FIFA 20 Demo was on the way

With EA adding the Copa Libertadores licences midway through FIFA 20, maybe we could see some South American teams also appear.

Game modes

Expect Volta Football to return in the demo, as we wait to see if EA make any changes to the street mode for FIFA 21.

HIGH VOLTAGE – Will we see some changes to Volta?

As for Ultimate Team, it’s unlikely we’ll get a look at this during the demo, with the same going for Career Mode.

Gameplay

For most, the demo will present the first chance to get a flavour of FIFA 20’s gameplay.

SAY STRAFE – Strafe dribbling was a huge new feature for FIFA 20

E3, if it goes ahead, will reveal the first details about FIFA 20’s new features and gameplay.

Early access?

Those who sign up to EA Access get eight hours of gameplay around one week before the game comes out (from 18 September).

van dijk champions edition
KINGS OF EUROPE – Which European Cup winner will grace the Champions Edition?

If you pre-order the lucrative versions (Ultimate or Champions Edition) of the game can jump the queues and start playing three days before official release.

That would be on Tuesday, 22 September 2020

Next Gen?

Although Next Gen consoles, PS5 and Xbox Series X, will not be out when FIFA 21 is released, we may yet see a trial version of the game when the platforms are rolled out before Christmas.

READ MORE: Will VAR feature in FIFA 21?

EA may release FIFA 21 on the Next Gen from launch, could wait until the new year, or boycott it all together and wait until FIFA 22.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 PS5 – what Next Gen means for EA’s next title

