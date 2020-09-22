UPDATED* FIFA 21 PS4: Latest News, Demo Cancelled, Release Date, Official Trailers, Dual Entitlement, Price, Pre-Order & more

It is less than a month now until the release of FIFA 21!

The Next Gen consoles aren't far away either, but for now, here is what you need to know about FIFA 21 on PS4.

Latest News - Demo Cancelled

EA have given us a heart-breaker by announcing the cancellation of the FIFA 21 demo.

SAD TIMES! The FIFA 21 demo has been axed

This will mean the only early access to FIFA 21 will come from its 10-hour EA Play trial, which starts on 1 October.

For more information on the FIFA 21 Demo click here.

FIFA 21 Release Date Confirmed

EA has confirmed that FIFA 21 will launch on current-gen consoles on October 9, 2020.

If you pre-order the FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition or Champions Edition you’ll be able to play from October 6.

READ MORE: Everything we know about FIFA 21’s Editions

The EA Access (PS4, Xbox One) and Origin Access (PC) Play First Trials will start on October 1.

There is no confirmed release date for FIFA 21 on next-gen consoles yet.

Official Reveal Trailer

The FIFA 21 Official Reveal Trailer has been revealed and it gave us our first real glimpse of the new game!

You can watch it below:

While there was little gameplay footage, this is a great look at the game ahead of release date, and next-gen consoles afterward.

FIFA 21 Cover Star

No surprises here - Kylian Mbappe is the FIFA 21 cover star.

Perhaps more interestingly, Mbappe graces all three cover of the game - the Standard, Champions and Ultimate Edition.

Check out all three covers here.

Get PS5 Upgrade free with PS4 purchase

If you're worried about paying for FIFA 21 twice on PS4 and then PS5, fear no more.

Dual Entitlement - There's no need to buy twice on Next Gen

If you purchase FIFA 21 on PS4 before the release of FIFA 22, you will get 21 for free on PS5.

Not only that, but your data from FIFA Ultimate Team and Volta Football will be transferred over to Next Gen!

FIFA 21 PS4 Price

Pre-orders for FIFA 21 on PS4 are available and you can get some incredible bonuses.

For example if you pre-order the Standard Edition of the game you will receive:

Up to 3 Rare Gold Packs in Ultimate Team (1 per week for 3 weeks)

Cover Star Loan Item for 5 FUT matches

FUT Ambassador Player Pick, choose 1 of 3 player items for 3 FUT matches

Special Edition FUT Kits and Stadium Items

There's also a Champions and Ultimate Edition to boot, both of which provide you with early access and even more in-game bonuses.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Pre-order and Editions Guide

Graphics

The Frostbite 3 engine, originally designed for Battlefield, and currently used on FIFA 20 has created some incredible graphics.

READ MORE: Everything we know about the FIFA 21 Beta

The Next Gen consoles capabilities look set to take graphics to new heights, but graphics on the PS4 should still improve as they do each year.

Game Modes

Will EA build on the foundations they laid for Career Mode last year?

READ MORE: Absolutely everything you need to know about FIFA 21’s Career Mode

A revamped Career Mode delighted many fans last year, but they still want to see more as the interactive scenes became repetitive very quickly.

CUT! The cut scenes for transfer negotiations and press conferences were exciting, now they have become repetitive.

We have also seen some new features arriving to Ultimate Team, but we will have to wait for any cross-platform play.

READ MORE: How to pre-order FIFA 21