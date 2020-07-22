[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
FIFA FIFA 21

*BREAKING* FIFA 21 Cover Star REVEALED – Standard, Champions & Ultimate Editions

He’s lightning fast and lethal in front of goal – was it going to be anyone other than the World Cup winner?

Alastair Pusinelli by Alastair Pusinelli Jul 22, 2020
fifa 21 cover star mbappe 1

We expected FIFA 21 news tomorrow with the Reveal Trailer, but we now know who the official “global” cover star is.

Standard Edition

mbappe standard edition

It’s a change of aesthetic for EA, with multiple pictures of Kylian Mbappe, similar to the UFC 4 cover.

Pre-ordered from GAME for £54.99 (UK Only) or Amazon for £49.99 / $59.99 (International) and comes with a few extras.

A pre-order will get you:

  • Up to 3 Rare Gold Packs, 1 per week for 3 weeks
  • Cover Star Loan Item, for 5 FUT matches
  • FUT Ambassador Player Pick — Choose 1 of 3 player items for 3 FUT matches.
  • Special Edition FUT Kits and stadium items
fifa 21 standard edition

Champions Edition

fifa 21 cover mbappe

Note the Champions League logo on the sleeve of Mbappe’s shirt fittingly for the Champions Edition of the game.

It can be pre-ordered from GAME for £79.99 (UK Only) or from Amazon for £79.99 / $79.99 (International).

Just like the Standard Edition, you get a bit more for your money if you pre-order.

Not only do you get three days early access to the game, but also:

  • Up to 12 Rare Gold Packs, 1 per week for 12 weeks
  • Cover Star Loan Item, for 5 FUT matches
  • Career Mode Homegrown Talent — A local youth prospect with world-class potential.
  • FUT Ambassador Player Pick — Choose 1 of 3 player items for 3 FUT matches.
  • Special Edition FUT Kits and stadium items
fifa 21 champions edition

Ultimate Edition

mbappe ultimate edition

It’s three for three for the Frenchman, with a much more casual look for the Ultimate Edition.

Pre-ordered from GAME now for £89.99 (UK Only) or from Amazon for £89.99 / $99.99 (International) and is packed with extras.

Along with three days early access you get:

  • Up to 24 Rare Gold Packs, 2 per week for 12 weeks
  • Cover Star Loan Item, for 5 FUT matches
  • Career Mode Homegrown Talent — A local youth prospect with world-class potential.
  • FUT Ambassador Player Pick — Choose 1 of 3 player items for 3 FUT matches.
  • Special Edition FUT Kits and stadium items
fifa 21 ultimate edition

