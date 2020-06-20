FIFA 21: PS4 Price, Editions, Pre-order, and more

Looking to play EA’s game on Sony’s current-gen console? Here’s how much it’ll cost you, and more!

It certainly is an incredibly exciting time, as a ton of new details have been revealed for EA’s iconic upcoming title. If you’re playing FIFA 21 on PS4, you’ll likely want to know the price, right?

Well look no further, here’s everything you need to know and more.

FIFA 21 PS4 Price

As with most games there are a few different versions to be had. Of course, there are different editions, but there’s also downloadable options vs. physical discs.

All three editions of FIFA 21 are now available to pre-order.

So let’s breakdown how much each option will set you back for FIFA 21 on PS4.

Standard Edition

Let’s start with the Standard Edition, which is the ‘just the game’ option. Perfect if you’re not too fussed about any of the add-ons.

It’s currently listed at £59.99/$64.99 on PS4 if you order from the digital store.

Champions Edition

Go one level up if you fancy having access to the game 3 days earlier, in addition to some extra in-game bonuses.

These include up to 3 Rare Gold Packs, 1 per week for 3 weeks, and even a Cover Star Loan Item, for 5 FUT matches.

There’s special edition FUT kits and stadium items to be had, also!

The Champions Edition is currently listed at £79.99 / $79.99.

CLASS ACT: The Champions Edition has some great bonuses

Ultimate Edition

Last but not least is the Ultimate Edition. This has a ton of extra bonuses in addition to the game itself, and comes in at £89.99/ $99.99 for PS4.

With this, you’ll get up to 24 Rare Gold Packs. These will come in 2 per week for 12 weeks! You can read more about the Ultimate Edition right here.

Will there be a Collectors Edition?

Many AAA titles are coming with collectors editions nowadays. Take Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the collector’s edition comes in at close to £200 but includes some items which fans of the series will appreciate.

FIFA 21 appears to be keeping all the bonuses in-game, rather than providing real clothing like with PGA Tour 2K21 – but we wonder if this will change in the future?

It’s always hard to turn away extra swag, after all!

