F1 2020 Game: Dry & Wet Setups, Driver Ratings, Deals, Updates, Patch Notes, Wheels, Guides, F2 & more

Latest news - Update 1.10.1 for Xbox, 1.11 coming?

An Xbox-only Update 1.10.1 has just dropped! It only contains stability updates, but it may have pushed Update 1.11 back a bit.

The next big update should hopefully include performance changes to the teams. These will bring the game more into line with real life and see Ferrari tumble down the standings!

20% OFF for PC Gamers!

If you're a PC gamer and haven't got your copy of F1 2020 yet, then firstly, what have you been doing?

But more importantly, Green Man Gaming is currently offering an amazing deal! You can grab your copy of F1 2020 on PC for up to 20% off through this link!

This means the Michael Schumacher Deluxe Edition is discounted to £43.99.

Buy F1 2020

If you aren't on PC, you can get F1 2020 on PS4 or Xbox One for £44.99.

That's already £10 cheaper than the release price.

If you want the Michael Schumacher content you can buy the Deluxe Edition for £65.

F1 2020 setups

Setups are crucial for finding speed on F1 2020. The balance of the car and stress on the tyres are very difficult to keep in harmony.

Listed below are all our setup guides. More setups are going up every day!

GOOOOOOD MORNING: Vietnam joins the F1 calendar for the first time

If you can't find the one you need right now check back regularly!

My Team

The new game mode is a massive hit.

READ MORE: F1 2020: Driver ratings

Players in My Team launch, control, and drive for a brand-new 11th F1 team. You have to build up your facilities and performance.

PICK YOUR POISON: Develop marketing to get more sponsors or improve the engine?

Getting started in My Team is full of tough decisions, including choosing a second driver.

Gameplay guides

F1 2020 is not an easy game to get to grips with for new players.

The F1 2020 handling model has taken a leap forward, but it is still tricky to master.

ERS management has also been overhauled and requires a bit more tactical thinking in deployment.

SEND IT: There's more room to take risk this year

The brakes have seen a big overhaul. Turning off the ABS assist is the first major assist that you should be taking off.

One of the bigger tests is taking off traction control. And of course, driving in the wet.

Want to dive into Formula 2? These cars are a handful but superb fun to drive. Check out our F2 guide so you know what's what!

F1 2020 wheels

If you want to get a real feel for F1 2020 and take a step toward the simulation elements of the game you'll need a wheel.

The Logitech G29 is a great choice for PlayStation gamers. Meanwhile, if you're on Xbox One or PC then the Logitech G920.

If that's a little too much for you, Xbox gamers can get a taste for under £100 with the Thrustmaster Ferrari 458 wheel.

Of course, if you want to feel the real thing, the Fanatec CSL Elite F1 Set is an amazing option - if you have the money.

