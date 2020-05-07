DIRT 5: Release date, consoles, next-gen, gameplay, career mode, multiplayer, locations & more

Codemasters are taking DIRT in a different direction and it looks simply stunning.

A new logo normally means a new game, and Codemasters recently unveiled a new DIRT logo.

Well, now we know. DIRT 5 is coming.

Codemasters, the developers behind F1 2020, are taking their off-road game to the next level.

The evolution of DIRT

DiRT Rally 2.0, released in February 2019, was a hardcore rally game that left some fans wanting more while others were engrossed by it.

It looks like DIRT 5 will be moving things on.

A new off-road experience

After a world premiere on the Inside Xbox stream, DiRT 5 is bringing colour, fun, and wheel-to-wheel racing to the series.

Shots of various off-road cars battling it out on different surfaces with amazing scenery means we can’t wait to get our hands on it.

Codemasters have stated that the next generation of racing will arrive in October 2020.

It will be on Xbox One, PS4 and Windows PC (via Steam) as well as next-gen consoles Xbox Series X and PS5.

A Google Stadia version will be released early 2021. Fully optimised for all platforms, DIRT 5 is a new heart-pounding off-road driving experience set against a sensory backdrop of vibrant visuals, an eclectic soundtrack, and dynamic weather conditions.

A global journey

DIRT 5 takes in some of the most thrilling, exotic, and picturesque settings such as New York City and Rio de Janeiro alongside challenging events in remote areas of Greece and China.

Players will experience the thrill of in-your-face extreme racing in a variety of vehicle classes from buggies, unlimited trucks, and rock bouncers to traditional and modern rally cars.

Seasons

It looks like we’ll be getting seasons in this game, as Codemasters have shown us racing on a frozen East River in New York and also getting into the action during summer too.

Career mode

The expansive narrative-driven Career is bigger in every way with event types and challenges across some of the toughest terrain.

Before hitting the track, get creative using the livery editor, with more customisation options than any previous DIRT game. DIRT 5 features a non-linear progression path, so players can choose more of the events they want.

There’s a lot of agency and choice being hyped up for this game. Let’s hope we all get an amazing unique experience.

Multiplayer

DIRT 5 brings split-screen racing back with up to four players.

The full list of game modes will be announced shortly, including a new game mode focused on creativity and designed for social couch play with friends or global online battles against the best racers in the DIRT universe.

“As a studio, we are big fans of DiRT 2 and 3. This game is our homage: a bigger, amplified DIRT off-road experience in a setting that is alive, challenging and fun,” said Robert Karp, DIRT 5 Development Director at Codemasters. “Whether you want to compete against the AI on some of the world’s most challenging environments or play a four-player split-screen game with your friends, DIRT 5 has you covered.”

