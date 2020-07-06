F1 2020 My Team Guide: Getting Started – Engines, liveries, teammates, finances & more

Codemasters’ latest has an all new management mode! Here’s what to watch out for.

F1 2020’s ‘My Team’ mode is one of the most exciting new features of any F1 game to date. It allows the player to set up and run their own Formula 1 team, becoming the eleventh team on the grid.

Through managing your team’s various departments, signing new sponsors, selecting teammates and of course racing yourself, you are able to take your new team to the very top of the F1 ladder.

Here is a brief guide of some of the new features in My Team to help you get started on your road to F1 greatness.

At the very start of the My Team career mode, you will be presented with several choices. It’s important that you pay close attention to the decisions you’re making, as they will be a major factor in your success early in your journey.

CHIOICES: Picking a main sponsor is just the first massive decision you’ll have to make

Selecting your title sponsor, engine supplier, and teammate are all major choices you will have to make straight away.

For the title sponsor, it’s a good idea to prioritise a high signing bonus and weekly income over the goal bonus. As the old saying goes, it takes money to make money, so the sooner you get your money the better!

The engine supplier is a trickier choice, as you will have to balance the cost of your engine with the signing on fee of your first teammate. I would suggest considering a higher quality teammate and a weaker engine. Ultimately, it comes down to a matter of personal preference.

When considering which teammate to pick, experience is probably the most valuable attribute. This is because the experience level of your teammate will affect how many resource points they generate.

Without a teammate who can pull their weight, you may find yourself struggling to afford upgrades.

A few questions

After you have made these initial selections, you will be asked a series of questions by Will Buxton.

ANSWERS: Your responses have consequences!

Be careful with your answers, as some of them have quite a major effect on your early game

Your answer to the question about which department you are most proud of will be especially significant. The department will start will a boost, so think about if you want more raw power or better aero performance!

Perfecting your look

Performance, upgrades and stats are all well and good, but don’t forget to spend time making your car look good. After all, you’ll be the one having to drive it!

ICE COLD: Ice F1 Team’s fresh new livery

Altering the colours of the pre-set liveries to match your team’s badge and factory colours will go a long way to building a sense of immersion.

Unfortunately, if you want your driver’s overalls and helmet to fit your team’s aesthetic, you’ll have to go into the driver customisation screen in F1 2020’s main menu. Once you have done so, your new-look driver will arrive in your My Team career.

Another important thing to note is that any new sponsors you sign after your title sponsor will not be automatically represented on the car.

If you want to give your sponsors the livery space that they deserve, you will need to customise your car’s livery under the ‘corporate’ tab.

The ability to make your team truly yours through aesthetic customisation is a wonderful addition to the game. Make sure you get your team’s look just right!

The driver market

While you will have already signed a teammate for the start of the season, their contract won’t last forever! You should keep a close eye on the driver market, which can also be found under the ‘corporate’ tab.

DRIVER MARKET: Drivers’ stocks will rise and fall

The various skills of the drivers will change over time as a result of consistent good or poor performances. If Verstappen has a string of bad races, you may even be able to nab him on the cheap!

As your first teammate’s contract expires in the middle of the opening season, you will have a big opportunity to improve your team by signing a superior number 2.

Managing Upgrades

One of the biggest differences between My Team and a simple career mode is the presence of money.

In My Team, you will have to spend your money efficiently. You will also have to make decisions about what to prioritise when it comes to funding.

For example, upgrading your marketing department to help get the money rolling in sounds like a great idea! But it’s not that simple. These upgrades are more expensive than those of the performance departments, such as the Aerodynamics sector.

DEPARTMENTS: These 6 sectors of your team will all need attention

With six departments in total there is a lot to consider, and that’s before you even start thinking about driver contracts!

Better drivers cost more, and contract perks for the player can be bought to improve factors such as resource point generation.

With all these options for you to invest in, your team’s cash income is critical. The best way to improve this is to raise your team’s ‘acclaim’. This can be done by good performance on track and through carefully selected responses to media questions.

Of course, this is not a comprehensive list of everything you need to think about when heading into My Team. Nevertheless, prioritising these areas and making well thought-out decisions will be crucial to your team’s long-term success. Good luck!