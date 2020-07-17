F1 2020: British Grand Prix Setup Guide – Career, my team, time trials

Silverstone is always a pleasure to drive, and with this setup it’s even more so.

Silverstone, the home of the British Grand Prix, is one of the most beloved tracks in F1 by fans and drivers alike. The circuit has thrown up its fair share of exciting races, and it’s a blast to drive on F1 2020 as well.

It is one of the highest average speed circuits on the calendar, with several long straights and a plethora of high-speed corners.

The most famous and most demanding of these corners is the Maggots and Becketts complex in sector 2. Any setup for this track has to bear this series of tightening curves in mind.

Aerodynamics

Even though much of the circuit is flat out, the high-speed corners require you to run a decent amount of downforce on the car.

I would suggest using 3-6 for your wing settings, as this will give you enough front-end grip without making the car unpredictable. This way, you also won’t be losing too much time on the straights.

Transmission

For your on-throttle differential, 50% remains the best option. This gives you plenty of stability under traction, which is important and fairly hard to come by at Silverstone.

When it comes to the off-throttle setting, I’ve elected to run 65%. This provides the car with enough rotation through the slower corners without making it unstable in the high-speed sections.

Suspension Geometry

Your camber settings here are something of a trade-off. More camber (I.E. a camber value further from 0) would give better performance in Maggots and Becketts, but it would compromise the car’s stability.

I’ve found that -2.80 and -1.30 strike the best balance between pace and drivability.

A low front toe setting is necessary, again for the sake of stability. I’ve gone with 0.05 for front toe along with 0.26 for the rears.

I’m suggesting a slightly higher rear toe value than usual as I’ve found it helps me to lay the power down through the long final corner with greater ease.

Suspension

Your suspension settings here need to be a little stiffer than usual, to make sure that the car is responsive enough to cope with the swift direction changes throughout the lap.

That being said, a softer suspension is always beneficial to the tyres, and to a certain extent to stability as well. Because of this, I would recommend 4-5 for your suspension settings.

This is a little higher than you would run at most tracks, but still not very high in the grand scheme of things.

For your anti-roll bars, my tried and tested 3-9 setup works the best at this track. The softer front anti-roll bar and the stiffer rear balance each other out nicely.

For your ride height, I would run 3-5. This is a little on the high side for this track, but I find that this helps a lot with the very final part of the lap.

Brakes

Your brake settings should be 100% for the pressure and 50% for the bias. With these settings, your car will have its optimal stopping power without you risking locking the fronts into every turn.

Tyres

Overheating tyres are a significant issue at Silverstone, due to the many high-speed corners and traction zones.

To combat this, lowering your tyre pressures is the most effective method. Running pressures as low as 21.4psi for the fronts and 19.5psi for the rears is the best way to go.

Silverstone is a circuit which is very hard to find a perfect balance on. Nevertheless, this setup gives you a car which is first and foremost easy to drive.

If you’ve been struggling with keeping your car on the road at Silverstone, running these settings will cure that issue in no time.