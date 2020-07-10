F1 2020: How to use ERS – Assists, overtake mode, strategy & more

The energy system has transformed. This is how best to use the new overtake button.

One of the many changes Codemasters has made in F1 2020 is the revamped ERS. The way energy deployment works has been simplified. Instead of five different ERS modes to wrestle with, all the player has to think about now is when to press the ‘overtake’ button.

Even though the system is overall far easier to use than its predecessors, many are still unsure of how it works or how best to use it. In this article I will cover how, when, and why to use your ERS.

Manual or Automatic?

The first question a player will have to make regarding ERS is whether or not they want to control the system themselves.

TAKE CONTROL: ERS assist can be turned on or off in the assist menu

The setting which switches between manual and automatic ERS is called the ‘ERS Assist’ and it can be turned on or off in the assists menu.

While the option to use the ERS assist is nice for newer players, the simplified ERS in F1 2020 means that anybody can use it with ease.

The extra control manual ERS gives you over when and how you attack other drivers is very helpful, and if you feel comfortable doing so you should take advantage of the options it provides.

What does it do?

If you turn the ERS assist off you will gain the ability to press the overtake button. This will give you a power boost at the cost of battery charge.

THE HEAT OF BATTLE: The overtake button in use

The difference between using and not using overtake mode can be as much as 10mph by the end of a long straight.

If you don’t press the button, the game will handle of the rest of your energy deployment for you.

However, it will maintain a high battery charge. This means that it is important to use the overtake button in order to extract the most out of your car.

Keeping an eye on your battery

First things first, make sure that you’re aware of how the overtake button works. It is not a consistent push-to-use system as the KERS in the older F1 games was. Rather, it is a switch that you toggle either on or off.

PUSH THE BUTTON: You can choose which button you want your overtake button to be

It’s critical to make sure that you remember to turn it back off again once you’re done with it, or else you’ll find yourself with an empty battery.

When should you use overtake?

In general, the best time to use your overtake button is at the start of a long straight. This way, you’ll be feeling the benefit of the boost the whole length of the straight.

Don’t switch it back off too early though! The chances are, the drivers around you will also be using theirs at the same times. If you turn yours off before the others do, you’ll find yourself losing a lot of relative speed.

If you’re struggling to get past the driver ahead, try to avoid using your ERS as much as possible over the next lap. This will allow you to store up more energy than the driver ahead is able to.

ON THE HUNT: Use overtake to chase down opponents

Provided you don’t fall too far behind, you’ll be able to burn the energy the lap after and blitz them on the straights.

But be sure to to exercise caution when you get to the braking zone. If you’ve been using your overtake mode for the whole of the straight, you’ll need to brake a little earlier to compensate for your extra speed.

In general, it’s best to play around with your ERS a little. The best way to understand exactly how it works it to try it out yourself.

It’s a very nice tool and it can make a big difference in individual battles, but misusing it wont ruin your whole race.