A new game mode is set to open up the world of F1 when Codemasters next title arrives.

Formula 1 fans can now circle a date in their calendar for F1 2020.

The new game has a confirmed release date of 10 July.

Not only that, it has one outstanding new feature that could be revolutionary to F1 games.

Welcome to My Team.

F1 2020 My Team – Create an 11th team

When F1 2019 introduced custom liveries for multiplayer we were hoping it was just the start of something, and we were right.

F1 2020 will introduce a game mode called “My Team”. It puts you in charge of the 11th team in F1, giving you the chance to go toe-to-toe with Mercedes, Ferrari, and Red Bull for race wins and championships.

Driver-manager experience

MORE THAN DRIVER: You’ll have to do a lot more than race now

The details on My Team are thin at the moment, as you would expect.

Codemasters have said that My Team will have “a new driver-manager experience offering a unique insight into the world of F1”.

That is enough to whet the appetite.

As a separate game mode from Career Mode, it looks like you will have more to do than just spend R&D points.

From race strategy to team personnel building and winter development, there are endless branches of possibilities for where this game mode could go.

The popularity of both the Football Manager series and the mobile F1 Manager game shows the appetite for granular, nerdy games that really throw you into the deep end.

What we do know is that Players can choose from the original full 22 race season, and shorter 10 and 16 race season options, which now includes Hanoi Circuit and Circuit Zandvoort.

This would suggest that it will take some time to complete a full season, so be ready for a real in-depth look into F1.

Other new features

FIRST TIME: Schumacher’s first title came in this beauty

On top of that, split-screen multiplayer is set to return in a big win for racing households.

Fans can also get three days of early access with the Michael Schumacher Deluxe Edition.

Not only that, but the Deluxe Edition brings four new Schumacher cars (’91 Jordan, ’94 Benetton, ’95 Benetton, & ’00 Ferrari). Players will get to drive as the Schumacher and also receive exclusive content. Including themed car liveries and driver customisation items, including a unique podium celebration.