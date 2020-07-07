F1 2020 My Team: Every Drivers’ contract cost – Hamilton, Leclerc, Sainz, Albon, Vettel & more

The complete list of Formula 1 stars available for you to sign and how much they’ll set you back.

The wait is over, F1 2020 is finally out!

We adore Codemaster’s latest Formula 1 game and we gave it a very high rating in our review.

My Team is this year’s most exciting addition to the annual F1 game. All of the 2020 F1 drivers and last year’s Formula 2 grid are available for you to sign but who gives you the most bang for you bucks?

We’ve got the complete list of drivers and who we think is best value right here!

Most expensive

Lewis Hamilton demands the highest salary in Formula 1 by far. His $19.5m signing cost includes a $13m base salary plus $6.5m to buy the world champion out of his Mercedes contract.

THE KING: There’s no surprises who tops the salary charts in F1 2020

Four-time champion Sebastian Vettel is second on this list, a long way behind Hamilton with a $12m total to sign.

READ MORE: F1 2020: Australian Grand Prix Setup Guide

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas’ deals are both $10.5m.

Rounding out the top five are Alfa Romeo’s Kimi Raikkonen and Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo, the veterans both demanding a $9m contract.

Best value

There are some bargains to be found in F1 2020’s driver market, especially with the younger drivers on the grid.

Carlos Sainz was arguably driver of the season last year in F1 but the Spaniard can be picked up for just $6m.

SAINZ OF A STAR: Carlos represents excellent value for money

Charles Leclerc represents great value for money too, he’s available for $7.5m, just over half that of his teammate Vettel.

The best value for money for your teammate at the start of a new save is Jack Aitken. Aitken is available for only $1.5m and has the highest rating of any F2 driver of 67.

READ MORE: F1 2020 ALL CARS

Finally, Alex Albon is listed at $6m and while his 79 overall isn’t the highest for that price bracket, his Red Bull drive will allow him to level his acclaim up rapidly during the 2020 season.

Worst value

Where there are good deals, there are also bad deals and these are the drivers we don’t recommend signing.

Romain Grosjean’s rating surprised F1 fans that felt he should’ve been lower than his teammate Kevin Magnussen. The 34-year-old Frenchman is the oldest in the $6m bracket without a higher overall rating.

YOU HAAS TO BE JOKING: Grosjean’s value is very inflated in F1 2020

Despite his high rating, Kimi Raikkonen isn’t a good signing when you consider his age. The Iceman will be 41 by the end of you first season, meaning that he’ll likely retire at the end of 2020.

READ MORE: F1 2020: Best Prices on Deluxe Edition pre-orders

The lowest rated driver on the game is Mahaveer Raghunathan. The Dutchman is the cheapest to sign at $750k but also has a 45 overall, eight lower than the second-lowest driver Ralph Boschung.

Complete list of driver contract costs