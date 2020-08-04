F1 2020 Game: Formula 2 Guide – Handling, setups, driving style, circuits, drivers & more

F2 is back in this year’s Formula 1 game and mastering the feeder series’ cars isn’t easy.

F1 2019 introduced us to Formula 2, the official feeder series for Formula 1. The 2019 cars and drivers are back in F1 2020 and provide a unique experience when compared with the F1 cars on offer.

The F2 cars are arguably more difficult but fun to drive than their F1 counterparts. Here’s our ultimate guide to mastering the Formula 2 machinery!

Where you can drive them?

Formula 2 shadows the F1 circus around Europe, competing during the same race weekends as the parent series.

This year’s disrupted calendar has changed the circuits where F2 will race on in 2020. However, hasn’t been changed in F1 2020, so you can race on all of the 12 tracks on the original roster.

THE FULL GRID: All of the 2019 F2 drivers are available in F1 2020

Additionally, you can also race the F2 cars around all of the F1 circuits, including the short tracks at circuits like Suzuka.

The entire 2019 Formula 2 grid is on offer as well, including Williams driver Nicholas Latifi. All of the official team liveries, sponsors and overalls are in F1 2020 too, it’s an officially licenced series.

READ MORE: F1 2020: My Team has changed the game but it needs a more balanced AI

Just like F1 2019 (which started with the 2018 F2 series), we can expect the 2020 F2 series join the game via an update in the coming months.

For the moment though, there are 20 drivers from ten teams in the F2 portion of the game.

How they differ from F1 cars

F2 cars are slower than the modern F1 cars but they’re a long way from slow. Instead of doing laps under 1 minute 30 seconds around a track like Silverstone, you’ll be lapping around ten seconds slower.

This is due to them having much simpler aerodynamics than Formula 1 cars, slowing their cornering speeds. The F2 machines have a good straight line speed though, you’ll still be touching 200 mph (320 kph) around Monza.

Setups in F1 2020 for F2 are simpler too, for example, the brake pressure isn’t something you can change, it’s always a set value. However, most of the setup areas are the same as the F1 cars.

While out on track, you’ll notice that you don’t have control over the fuel setting, not the ERS deployment. It’s arguably a more pure racing experience than F1.

READ MORE: F1 2020 – How Codies developed a game during a pandemic

Instead of having three dry compounds to choose from as well, you only have two available during a race weekend. There are usually the hard and soft Pirellis.

Formula 2 is also a stock formula, so all of the cars are identical, no matter which team colours they’re in.

How to drive them

The F2 cars may be slower, but they’re not easy to drive. Due to their lower aerodynamic grip, the rear wheels are nowhere near as planted as the F1 machines.

If you’re in third or a lower gear, you need be extremely careful on the throttle, the rear axle will swap around on you in a split second if you’re too aggressive.

If you’re struggling for stability on-throttle or through the corners, turn the wing angles up and the differential to a more open setting.

Braking isn’t vastly different to the F1 cars, although braking zones are significantly longer in general.

READ MORE: F1 2020: How to Drive with Manual Gears

Unlike F1, F2 weekends have two races, a longer feature race and a shorter sprint race. The feature events typically have one stop, while the sprint races have no stops.

The sprint races in particular are a test in tyre conservation, as even with the harder tyres, you’ll struggle to make the end.

There’s also a reverse grid rule, so winning both events is difficult, as you’ll be starting from eighth in the sprint race.