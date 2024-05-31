FC 24 Ultimate TOTS Revealed as Mbappe & Bellingham Star

The FC 24 Ultimate TOTS has been released into Ultimate Team as EA brings the promo's best players together for the final Team of the Season drop.

Below, we'll cover all the important details surrounding the Ultimate TOTS, including featured players and their official ratings, so let's dive in and check it out!

Ultimate TOTS Revealed

FC 24 Ultimate Team has just welcomed the Ultimate TOTS squad, which replaces the Serie A and NWSL.

With it being the last Team of the Season squad to arrive, the Ultimate TOTS includes some of the best players to have featured in the promo over the past month, making for an incredible list of footballing stars from around the world.

Altogether, there are 35 players in the Ultimate Team of the Season, but unlike previous squads, Player Moments are not included. As expected, all outfield players also come with three PlayStyles+ on their cards, which has been the theme for every TOTS item excluding goalkeepers, who are also absent from the line-up.

Player Club OVR Jude Bellingham Real Madrid 97 Kylian Mbappe PSG 97 Lionel Messi Inter Miami 97 Harry Kane Bayern Munich 97 Lauren James Chelsea 97 Lautaro Martinez Inter Milan 97 Erling Haaland Manchester City 97 Jeremie Frimpong Bayer Leverkusen 97 Aitana Bonmati Barcelona 97 Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 97 Showing 1-10 of 35 Row count: 10 50 100 Go to page: 1 2 3 4 « First

Ultimate TOTS

The Ultimate TOTS squad includes players from Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Barcelona, and Bayer Leverkusen among others. Additionally, Mixed Leagues players are also included, with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo just some of those on offer.

Ultimate TOTS already looks incredible, but it will get even better when more players are released via SBCs and Objectives as they so often have been throughout the Team of the Season promo, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled over the coming days!

Who are you hoping to pack from the Ultimate TOTS? Let us know in the comments section below.

