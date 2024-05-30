How to Complete FC 24 TOTS Szczesny SBC, Costs & Solutions

EA has added the TOTS Wojciech Szczesny SBC to FC 24 Ultimate Team as part of the Serie A Team of the Season promo.

In this article, we'll take a closer look at Szczesny's card and explain how to complete the former Arsenal man's Squad Building Challenge so you can add him to your team!

TOTS Szczesny SBC Cheapest Solutions

A new SBC is available in FC 24 Ultimate Team after EA rewarded Juventus star Wojciech Szczesny with a TOTS card, which sees his OVR increase by +8 ratings.

Team of the Season content continues to drop ahead of the promo's conclusion, and Szczesny has become the latest player to receive an illustrious blue card following an impressive campaign between the sticks in Italy's top flight.

TOTS Szczesny SBC

EA has given the Poland international a strong 94-rated TOTS item with some great stats attached, including 94 Diving, 92 Handling, 85 Kicking, 95 Reflexes, and 94 Positioning.

As a Goalkeeper, Szczesny does not possess any PlayStyles+, but players can earn him by submitting just one straightforward squad which won't break the bank.

TOTS Szczesny SBC Solution

Requirements:

Serie A TIM Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

TOTS Szczesny SBC Squad

Once you have submitted the above squad into the SBC, you will be able to add TOTS Wojciech Szczesny to your Ultimate Team for around 44.9K coins.

Although this card may not excite many, it's not often a Goalkeeper SBC comes along, and for just 44K, you can own one of the best in the game. However, with the Ultimate TOTS squad around the corner, saving coins and points for an even better keeper is also a very wise option.

Will you be completing the TOTS Wojciech Szczesny SBC? Let us know in the comments below!

Serie A TOTS Out Now | NWSL TOTS Out Now | TOTS Plus Bakayoko Objective Guide | How to Complete TOTS Plus Huerta SBC | How to Complete Champions Corner Evolution | FC 24 Releases as Free PlayStation Plus Game