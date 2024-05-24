FC 24 NWSL TOTS Release Features Brazilian Superstars

Team of the Season continues to dominate FC 24 Ultimate Team, and EA has just released another set of TOTS squads, with the Serie A and NWSL TOTS teams now available in packs in the game mode!

The NWSL includes some of the best women's players in football, and the new Team of the Season squad features some incredible players who you could pack in Ultimate Team within the next week.

EA has just released two new Team of the Season squads into FC 24 Ultimate Team, with the NWSL TOTS dropping on Friday, May 24, at 10 am PST (1 pm ET / 6 pm BST), alongside the Serie A Team of the Season, which features the likes of Lautaro Martinez and Theo Hernandez.

This new release means that there are more fantastic TOTS players in packs, and the La Liga and Liga F TOTS teams are no longer available in Ultimate Team.

As with every promo, EA has dropped these players into packs, as well as added new SBCs, Objectives, and Evolutions into the game, giving players lots of content to keep them busy!

The NWSL is unlike any TOTS league we've had so far, as the league is currently ongoing with the competition beginning in March, and ending in November.

That being said, EA has picked 11 of the best performers over the past year, with some great inclusions in the NWSL Team of the Season squad, many of which will be highly sought-after by FC 24 Ultimate Team players.

Note: Names with an asterisk* next to them are the TOTS Moments players within the NWSL Team of the Season.

Name Club Position OVR Sophia Smith Portland Thorns ST 97 Kerolin Nicoli North Carolina Courage RM 96 Alex Morgan* San Diego Wave ST 96 Debinha Kansas City Current CAM 95 Jenna Nighswonger NJ/NY Gotham City FC LB 95 Naomi Girma San Diego Wave CB 94 Marta* Orlando Pride CAM 94 Sam Coffey Portland Thorns CDM 93 Jane Campbell Houston Dash GK 92 Lynn Williams NJ/NY Gotham City FC LW 91 Showing 1-10 of 11 Row count: 10 50 100 Go to page: 1 2 « First

These 11 players all look incredible, especially the two strikers Sophia Smith and Alex Morgan!

Which of these NWSL TOTS players would you like to add to your Ultimate Team? Let us know in the comments below!

