FC 24 NWSL TOTS Release Features Brazilian Superstars

Team of the Season continues to dominate FC 24 Ultimate Team, and EA has just released another set of TOTS squads, with the Serie A and NWSL TOTS teams now available in packs in the game mode!
The NWSL includes some of the best women's players in football, and the new Team of the Season squad features some incredible players who you could pack in Ultimate Team within the next week.
NWSL TOTS Release Date
EA has just released two new Team of the Season squads into FC 24 Ultimate Team, with the NWSL TOTS dropping on Friday, May 24, at 10 am PST (1 pm ET / 6 pm BST), alongside the Serie A Team of the Season, which features the likes of Lautaro Martinez and Theo Hernandez.
This new release means that there are more fantastic TOTS players in packs, and the La Liga and Liga F TOTS teams are no longer available in Ultimate Team.
As with every promo, EA has dropped these players into packs, as well as added new SBCs, Objectives, and Evolutions into the game, giving players lots of content to keep them busy!
NWSL TOTS
The NWSL is unlike any TOTS league we've had so far, as the league is currently ongoing with the competition beginning in March, and ending in November.
That being said, EA has picked 11 of the best performers over the past year, with some great inclusions in the NWSL Team of the Season squad, many of which will be highly sought-after by FC 24 Ultimate Team players.
Note: Names with an asterisk* next to them are the TOTS Moments players within the NWSL Team of the Season.
Name
Club
Position
OVR
Sophia Smith
Portland Thorns
ST
97
Kerolin Nicoli
North Carolina Courage
RM
96
Alex Morgan*
San Diego Wave
ST
96
Debinha
Kansas City Current
CAM
95
Jenna Nighswonger
NJ/NY Gotham City FC
LB
95
Naomi Girma
San Diego Wave
CB
94
Marta*
Orlando Pride
CAM
94
Sam Coffey
Portland Thorns
CDM
93
Jane Campbell
Houston Dash
GK
92
Lynn Williams
NJ/NY Gotham City FC
LW
91
These 11 players all look incredible, especially the two strikers Sophia Smith and Alex Morgan!
Which of these NWSL TOTS players would you like to add to your Ultimate Team? Let us know in the comments below!
Serie A TOTS Out Now | NWSL TOTS Out Now | TOTS Williams Objective Guide | How to Complete Flashback Capoue SBC | How to Complete Champions Corner Evolution | FC 24 Releases as Free PlayStation Plus Game
Explore new topics and discover content that's right for you!EA Sports FC