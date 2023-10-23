FC 24: Max. 87 Icon Upgrade SBC cheapest solutions

FC 24 has been a hit with fans since its release and we currently have TOTW 5, and Trailblazers Team 2 in packs now!
SBCs have become a huge part of the Ultimate Team experience, and we have already been given the Laurent Blanc Icon SBC, as well as a Max. 87 Hero Upgrade. EA has just dropped a better version of the latter SBC, giving players the chance at a Max. 87 Icon Upgrade instead! Let's take a look at the cheapest solutions to completing the SBC.
Max. 87 Icon Upgrade SBC cheapest solutions
A new Squad Building Challenge has dropped on FC 24 Ultimate Team allowing players to add an Icon to their squad, and it's only October!
The Max. 87 Icon Upgrade consists of two squads and will set you back 144k coins, which is fairly reasonable if you manage to pack a starter for your squad!
Together we will go through the requirements for each submission in this SBC, as well as the rewards you earn, and list every player available in the Max. 87 Icon Upgrade, so without further ado, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions for this SBC!
85-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 85
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Prime Gold Players Pack
86-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Rare Gold Players Pack
Now that you have completed the SBC, let's take a look at every player that you can pack when opening the Max. 87 Icon Upgrade.
87-Rated
- Ian Wright
- Clarence Seedorf
- Michael Ballack
- Fernando Torres
- Davor Suker
- Patrick Kluivert
- Claude Makelele
- John Barnes
- Frank Lampard
- David Trezeguet
- Ian Rush
- Gianfranco Zola
- Robert Pires
- Frank Rijkaard
- Nemanja Vidic
- Xabi Alonso
- Emmanuel Petit
86-Rated
- Juan Sebastian Veron
- Ashley Cole
- Michael Essien
- Henrik Larsson
- Hernan Crespo
- Sol Campbell
- Roy Keane
- Gennaro Gattuso
- Gianluca Zambrotta
- Luis Hernandez
