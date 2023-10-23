FC 24: Max. 87 Icon Upgrade SBC cheapest solutions

FC 24 has been a hit with fans since its release and we currently have TOTW 5, and Trailblazers Team 2 in packs now!

We also have guides to all the Evolutions in Ultimate Team including, Trailblazer Interceptor, Trailblazer Slide Tackler, Pacey Winger, and Bruiser Wingback, so make sure you check out which players are the best to use for each version!

SBCs have become a huge part of the Ultimate Team experience, and we have already been given the Laurent Blanc Icon SBC, as well as a Max. 87 Hero Upgrade. EA has just dropped a better version of the latter SBC, giving players the chance at a Max. 87 Icon Upgrade instead! Let's take a look at the cheapest solutions to completing the SBC.

Max. 87 Icon Upgrade SBC cheapest solutions

A new Squad Building Challenge has dropped on FC 24 Ultimate Team allowing players to add an Icon to their squad, and it's only October!

The Max. 87 Icon Upgrade consists of two squads and will set you back 144k coins, which is fairly reasonable if you manage to pack a starter for your squad!

Together we will go through the requirements for each submission in this SBC, as well as the rewards you earn, and list every player available in the Max. 87 Icon Upgrade, so without further ado, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions for this SBC!

85-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 2 85-Rated Squad SBC

Reward:

Small Prime Gold Players Pack

86-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 2 86-Rated Squad

Reward:

Small Rare Gold Players Pack

Now that you have completed the SBC, let's take a look at every player that you can pack when opening the Max. 87 Icon Upgrade.

87-Rated

Ian Wright

Clarence Seedorf

Michael Ballack

Fernando Torres

Davor Suker

Patrick Kluivert

Claude Makelele

John Barnes

Frank Lampard

David Trezeguet

Ian Rush

Gianfranco Zola

Robert Pires

Frank Rijkaard

Nemanja Vidic

Xabi Alonso

Emmanuel Petit

86-Rated

Juan Sebastian Veron

Ashley Cole

Michael Essien

Henrik Larsson

Hernan Crespo

Sol Campbell

Roy Keane

Gennaro Gattuso

Gianluca Zambrotta

Luis Hernandez

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.