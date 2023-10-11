FC 24: Pacey Winger Evolutions Guide

FC 24 has started off unbelievably well, with TOTW 4 just dropping, and Trailblazers coming soon, FC 24 fans are in for a treat this year!

Talking of Evolutions, EA has dropped two new ones for players to complete, both within just two weeks, so without further ado, here's a complete guide on the Pacey Winger Evolutions, including how to complete it, and the best players to use!

Pacey Winger Evolutions Guide FC 24

Evolutions have been a revelation in FC 24, and fans have loved the idea so far!

EA originally promised a new Evolutions challenge every week, which didn't quite come to fruition, however, they can be forgiven for dropping two new Evolutions at once!

The Pacey Winger is a paid Evolutions, which costs 50k coins or 1000 FC Points, and transforms your selected RW player, by giving them a +4 upgrade, and two new PlayStyles, so let's see how to complete it!

Player Requirements

Like every Evolutions, they can only be completed on certain players, and for this specific one, we obviously have to find a winger. As the Relentless Winger Evolutions provided an upgrade to a LW, the Pacey Winger version is the opposite. Here's what you need to fit the requirements for the Pacey Winger:

Overall: Max. 81

Position: RW

Pace: Max. 85

Passing: Max. 80

Dribbling: Max. 85

Physical: Max. 75

No. of PlayStyles: Max. 8

click to enlarge + 3 Pacey Winger Requirements

Best Players for Pacey Winger Evolutions

Here we will highlight four of the best players to use in the Pacey Winger Evolutions. Although you have free rein when picking your Evolutions player, these four players are considered the best when all of their upgrades have been added to their cards.

Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa - 81 OVR)

One of the most popular female athletes in the world, Lehmann is now available to use in Evolutions. The Villa winger will have great upgrades to her pace, and dribbling, and be much better than her original Non-Rare Gold Card. Expect to see this evolved card in Weekend League.

Matteo Politano (Napoli - 81 OVR)

Matteo Politano is a great pick to evolve as he goes from an already overpowered RW card to an insane right-winger! The Italian has great links to Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia, who both have promo cards of their own already in FC 24, and the front three would be complete with Politano on the right wing.

Take Kubo (Real Sociedad - 80 OVR)

Take Kubo would be a great option for the Pacey Winger Evolutions, however, he does already have a Player of the Month SBC valued at a similar price. By evolving Kubo, he would get two new PlayStyles different from his POTM card, and his pace would increase to 92!

Athenea - (Real Madrid - 81 OVR)

A very different option this time, but Athenea would be phenomenal as a Pacey Winger. The Real Madrid RW has an 81-rated card in Liga F, which is full of fantastic players, mainly from Barcelona. Athenea goes up to an 85-rated and has 89 pace, and 87 dribbling with the Pacey Winger Evolutions.

How to complete Pacey Winger Evolutions

The Pacey Winger Evolutions costs you 50k coins or 1000 FC Points, but we believe that it's definitely worth it. Top-quality right-wingers are hard to come by in FC 24 without paying silly money, so 50k isn't much considering.

Here's how to complete the Pacey Winger Evolutions:

Level 1 Challenges:

Assist 4 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Win 7 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro, using your active EVO player in game.

Play 3 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game.

Level 1 Rewards:

Pace: +4

Passing: +4

Dribbling: +2

PlayStyle: Quick Step

click to enlarge + 3 Pacey Winger Level 1

Level 2 Challenges:

Score 4 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Win 5 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro, using your active EVO player in game.

Win 5 Rivals/Champions matches using your active EVO player in game.

Level 2 Rewards:

Pace: +4

Dribbling: +2

Shooting: +3

Physical: +4

PlayStyle: Rapid

click to enlarge + 3 Pacey Winger Level 2

There we have it, that's a complete guide on completing the newest Evolutions released by EA in FC 24 Ultimate Team. Will you be spending your coins or FC Points on a Pacey Winger?

