FC 24: Blanc Icon SBC Cheapest Solutions

FC 24 is in full flow, and the content at the moment is extraordinary with Trailblazers Team 1 out currently!
We have tons of content for you to get stuck into including the Pacey Winger, and Bruiser Wingback Evolutions, as well as TOTW 5 news, Trailblazers Team 2 leaks, and the cheapest solutions for the Heung-Min Son POTM, Trailblazers Rodrygo, and the Max. 87 Hero SBCs.
Talking of SBCs, EA has just dropped the newest one into the game, with Laurent Blanc becoming the latest Icon to feature as an SBC in FC 24. Following in the footsteps of former Man United teammate David Beckham, we will go through the cheapest solutions to completing the Blanc Icon Squad Building Challenge.
Blanc Icon SBC cheapest solutions
EA has added France World Cup winner, Laurent Blanc to FC 24 available through Squad Building Challenges, for all players in the game.
The French Icon has an 88-rated centre back card, with standout stats such as 78 pace, 90 defending, and 85 physical.
Blanc also has the Anticipate PlayStyles+ which significantly improves his chances of standing tackle success and grants the ability to stop the ball directly at his feet when performing a standing tackle, making him very difficult to get past.
This SBC is a must-do if you want one of the best defenders in the game, on your team. Here are the cheapest solutions to the Blanc Icon SBC.
Born Legend
Requirements:
- Rare Players: Exactly 11 in your Starting 11
- Player Quality: Exactly Bronze
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Silver Players Pack
Rising Star
Requirements:
- Rare Players: Exactly 11 in your Starting 11
- Player Quality: Exactly Silver
Squad:
Reward:
- Three Common Gold Players Pack
On a Loan
Requirements:
- Player Quality: Exactly Gold
Squad:
Reward:
- Base Icon Loan Blanc (5 games)
Le President
Requirements:
- OM Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 80
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Electrum Players Pack
Les Bleus
Requirements:
- France Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 84
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Prime Electrum Players Pack
League Powerhouse
Requirements:
- Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 85
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Prime Gold Players Pack
Top-notch
Requirements:
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Gold Players Pack
88-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Electrum Players Pack
Blanc's card cost 440k coins on the transfer market before the SBC was released, so this is considered a bargain at just 399k coins compared to what he was worth before!
You will be adding one of the best CBs in the game to your team, and he would be the perfect partner to Varane, Upamecano, or Konate for example.
For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.
For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.