FC 24: Blanc Icon SBC Cheapest Solutions

FC 24 is in full flow, and the content at the moment is extraordinary with Trailblazers Team 1 out currently!

Talking of SBCs, EA has just dropped the newest one into the game, with Laurent Blanc becoming the latest Icon to feature as an SBC in FC 24. Following in the footsteps of former Man United teammate David Beckham, we will go through the cheapest solutions to completing the Blanc Icon Squad Building Challenge.

Blanc Icon SBC cheapest solutions

EA has added France World Cup winner, Laurent Blanc to FC 24 available through Squad Building Challenges, for all players in the game.

click to enlarge + 9 Blanc Icon

The French Icon has an 88-rated centre back card, with standout stats such as 78 pace, 90 defending, and 85 physical.

Blanc also has the Anticipate PlayStyles+ which significantly improves his chances of standing tackle success and grants the ability to stop the ball directly at his feet when performing a standing tackle, making him very difficult to get past.

This SBC is a must-do if you want one of the best defenders in the game, on your team. Here are the cheapest solutions to the Blanc Icon SBC.

Born Legend

Requirements:

Rare Players: Exactly 11 in your Starting 11

Player Quality: Exactly Bronze

Squad:

click to enlarge + 9 Born Legend

Reward:

Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

Requirements:

Rare Players: Exactly 11 in your Starting 11

Player Quality: Exactly Silver

Squad:

click to enlarge + 9 Rising Star

Reward:

Three Common Gold Players Pack

On a Loan

Requirements:

Player Quality: Exactly Gold

Squad:

click to enlarge + 9 On a Loan

Reward:

Base Icon Loan Blanc (5 games)

Le President

Requirements:

OM Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 80

Squad:

click to enlarge + 9 Le President

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

Les Bleus

Requirements:

France Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

click to enlarge + 9 Les Bleus

Reward:

Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

League Powerhouse

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 9 League Powerhouse

Reward:

Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Top-notch

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 9 Top-notch

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

click to enlarge + 9 88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

Blanc's card cost 440k coins on the transfer market before the SBC was released, so this is considered a bargain at just 399k coins compared to what he was worth before!

You will be adding one of the best CBs in the game to your team, and he would be the perfect partner to Varane, Upamecano, or Konate for example.

