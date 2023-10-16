FC 24: Trailblazers Team 2 Predictions, leaks & more

FC 24 has been insane since launching a few weeks ago, and there is tons of content being released constantly by EA!

Trailblazers Team 1 is currently out in packs, and it is expected that Team 2 will follow as the next promo, so with that being said, let's take a look at everything we know about Trailblazers Team 2, its release date, and who we expect to feature in the promo!

Trailblazers Team 2 release date

Like every promo in FC 24, other than Team of the Week, EA releases a full team of the newest content on Fridays.

Trailblazers Team 2 will be released on Friday 20 October, and the featured cards will be available in packs, and through SBCs and Objectives until Friday 27 October, when it is expected that Future Stars will drop!

Trailblazers Team 2 Predictions & leaks

Trailblazers Team 1 featured some insane players including, Kylian Mbappe, Mohamed Salah, and Caroline Hansen, all of whom are selling for hundreds of thousands, if not, millions of coins on the transfer market.

It is expected that we will have another full team of 14 players, along with another mini-release, some SBCs, and Objectives, so there will be some high-rated players involved once more!

Although there haven't been many leaks as of yet, we will update this page when necessary, but for now here are our predicted Trailblazers Team 2 members.

click to enlarge Ronaldo Trailblazers

Micky Van De Ven - Tottenham

Cristiano Ronaldo - Al Nassr

Moussa Diaby - Aston Villa

Harry Kane - Bayern Munich

Sophie Smith - Portland Thorns

Fikayo Tomori - AC Milan

Hwang Hee Chan - Wolves

Xavi Simons - RB Leipzig

Kyogo Furuhashi - Celtic

Mauro Icardi - Galatasaray

Jeremie Frimpong - Bayer Leverkusen

Rafa - Benfica

Julian Alvarez - Man City

Gleison Bremer - Juventus

