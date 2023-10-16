EA FC 24 TOTW 5 Predictions Ft. Haaland, Ronaldo, and More

EA FC 24 has been accessible to all players for a few weeks, however, it was released on early access prior to the full launch, which is why we're already gearing towards getting the TOTW 5 squad.

If you're a veteran of Ultimate Team you already know the drill, but if you just jumped into the franchise with EA FC 24, allow us to explain. Team of the Week squads, TOTW for short, are comprised of players who had outstanding performances over the weekend.

EA Sports usually takes into consideration performances from players competing in the top European leagues, although some representatives from across the world are included here and there.

For this week, things are a bit different, since there were no major leagues played due to the International Break, it'll be an interesting selection of IF players.

So with that said, let's take a look at our predictions for the TOTW 5 squad in EA FC 24 and give you some information regarding its release date.

EA FC 24 TOTW 5 release date & how to get

The players available as part of TOTW squads are known as in-form cards. They are only available for a week so it's indispensable that you don't miss these key dates.

The TOTW 5 squad will be released on 18 October, replacing the current TOTW 4 squad. The cards will be available by opening packs or SBC/Objectives. You'll only have a week to get the cards you need, as the TOTW 4 will take its place.

EA FC 24 TOTW 5 predictions

click to enlarge Credit: EA Sports Haaland shined with his national team

Goalkeepers

Etrit Berisha - Empoli

Defenders:

Samet Akaydın - Fenerbahce

Nicolás Otamendi - Benfica

Kostas Tsimikas - Liverpool

Przemysław Frankowski - RC Lens

Midfielders

Moisés Caicedo - Chelsea

Bruno Fernandes - Manchester United

Lindsey Horan - Lyon

Wingers

Riyad Mahrez - Al-Alhi

Domenico Berardi - Sassuolo

Strikers

Erling Haaland - Manchester City

Cristiano Ronaldo - Al-Nassr

Romée Leuchter - Ajax

