FC 24: Max. 87 Hero Pack SBC Cheapest Solutions

FC 24 is in full swing, and players around the world are loving Ultimate Team at the moment, with tons of content being released daily!

The Trailblazers promo has been out over the weekend, with TOTW 4 out now, and we are gearing up towards Team of the Week 5. We also have content covering the David Beckham, Rodrygo, and Declan Rice SBCs, as well as a guide to completing the Matteo Darmian RTTK Objective so be sure to check those out!

EA has just released a new and exciting Squad Building Challenge, which gives players the opportunity to get themselves a Max. 87-rated Hero card for their team. Although there's no guarantee on which Hero you will pack, here's the cheapest solution to completing the SBC, so let's dive in!

Max. 87 Hero SBC cheapest solutions

The newest SBC dropped by EA gives a fantastic award early in the game, and many players will be looking at adding their first Hero to their squads.

We will go through the cheapest solutions to completing the SBC, as well as covering each and every Hero that you can pack through completing it!

Without further ado, let's take a look at the Max. 87 Hero SBC cheapest solutions!

Max. 87 Hero Upgrade

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

click to enlarge Max. 87 Hero Upgrade

Price:

78k coins

And that's all you have to submit to earn yourself a Max. 87 Hero card in FC 24 Ultimate Team!

Will you be completing the SBC?

All available Hero cards FC 24

Here we will give you a list of all the available Hero cards that you can get in the Max. 87 Hero SBC.

87-Rated

Joe Cole

Rui Costa

Ivan Cordoba

Yaya Toure

Dimitar Berbatov

Claudio Marchisio

Jorge Campos

Hidetoshi Nakata

Tomas Brolin

Harry Kewell

Steve McManaman

86-Rated

Robbie Keane

Ludovic Giuly

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Landon Donovan

Nwanko Kanu

Freddie Ljungberg

Aleksandr Mostovoi

Tomas Rosicky

Dirk Kuyt

Joan Capdevila

Sidney Govou

Jerzy Dudek

Ledley King

Sami Al-Jaber

Ramires

Ji Sung Park

Wlodzimierz Smolarek

John Arne Riise

Sonia Bompastor

85-Rated

Lars Ricken

DaMarcus Beasley

Peter Crouch

Tim Cahill

Clint Dempsey

Alex Scott

Saeed Al Owairan

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.