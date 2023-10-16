FC 24: Max. 87 Hero Pack SBC Cheapest Solutions

FC 24 is in full swing, and players around the world are loving Ultimate Team at the moment, with tons of content being released daily!
The Trailblazers promo has been out over the weekend, with TOTW 4 out now, and we are gearing up towards Team of the Week 5. We also have content covering the David Beckham, Rodrygo, and Declan Rice SBCs, as well as a guide to completing the Matteo Darmian RTTK Objective so be sure to check those out!
EA has just released a new and exciting Squad Building Challenge, which gives players the opportunity to get themselves a Max. 87-rated Hero card for their team. Although there's no guarantee on which Hero you will pack, here's the cheapest solution to completing the SBC, so let's dive in!
Max. 87 Hero SBC cheapest solutions
The newest SBC dropped by EA gives a fantastic award early in the game, and many players will be looking at adding their first Hero to their squads.
We will go through the cheapest solutions to completing the SBC, as well as covering each and every Hero that you can pack through completing it!
Without further ado, let's take a look at the Max. 87 Hero SBC cheapest solutions!
Max. 87 Hero Upgrade
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Price:
- 78k coins
And that's all you have to submit to earn yourself a Max. 87 Hero card in FC 24 Ultimate Team!
Will you be completing the SBC?
All available Hero cards FC 24
Here we will give you a list of all the available Hero cards that you can get in the Max. 87 Hero SBC.
87-Rated
- Joe Cole
- Rui Costa
- Ivan Cordoba
- Yaya Toure
- Dimitar Berbatov
- Claudio Marchisio
- Jorge Campos
- Hidetoshi Nakata
- Tomas Brolin
- Harry Kewell
- Steve McManaman
86-Rated
- Robbie Keane
- Ludovic Giuly
- Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
- Landon Donovan
- Nwanko Kanu
- Freddie Ljungberg
- Aleksandr Mostovoi
- Tomas Rosicky
- Dirk Kuyt
- Joan Capdevila
- Sidney Govou
- Jerzy Dudek
- Ledley King
- Sami Al-Jaber
- Ramires
- Ji Sung Park
- Wlodzimierz Smolarek
- John Arne Riise
- Sonia Bompastor
85-Rated
- Lars Ricken
- DaMarcus Beasley
- Peter Crouch
- Tim Cahill
- Clint Dempsey
- Alex Scott
- Saeed Al Owairan
