FC 24: Trailblazer Slide Tackler Evolutions Guide

FC 24 is well and truly living up to its expectations, and we have the latest on TOTW 5, and Trailblazers Team 2!

On top of that, we have guides to three Evolutions, with the Pacey Winger, Bruiser Wingback, and Trailblazer Interceptor all available in Ultimate Team, so be sure to check those out. We also have the cheapest solutions to the Trailblazers Trapp and Bundesliga POTM Guirassy SBCs!

With Evolutions capturing fans' hearts already, EA has just dropped two more with the Trailblazers promo, and we have a complete guide on the Trailblazer Slide Tackler Evolution for you, right here. We will go through how to complete it, and the best players to use for this Evolution, so without further ado, let's get stuck in!

Trailblazers Slide Tackler Evolutions Guide

Evolutions has been a hit with FC 24 fans since its introduction to Ultimate Team for the first time this year!

FC 24 players can turn any player from their club into a superstar by completing challenges to upgrade them, and it's been one of the greatest additions to Ultimate Team since SBCs.

The Trailblazers Slide Tackler Evolution gives you the ability to upgrade a left back by FOUR ratings and gives them many upgrades, including the Slide Tackle PlayStyle+ for FREE!

So, let's take a look at how to complete the Trailblazer Slide Tackler Evolution in FC 24!

Player Requirements

Like all of the Evolutions in FC 24, you will need to evolve a player that meets the specific requirements set by EA, so not every LB in the game will fit in this category. Whether you decide to pick a player from your favourite club or develop someone into an overpowered beast, you will need to ensure you pick your player wisely because once you do, you cannot change them. Here are the requirements you need for Trailblazer Slide Tackler:

Overall: Max. 80

Pace: Max: 86

Passing: Max. 79

Defending: Max. 79

Physical: Max. 79

Position: LB

No. of PlayStyles+: Max. 0

click to enlarge + 3 Trailblazer Slide Tackler Requirements

Best Players for Trailblazer Slide Tackler Evolutions

Together, we will go through four players who we believe are the best players to use for the Trailblazer Slide Tackler Evolution. The player has to meet the requirements above, so unfortunately you will not be able to evolve the likes of Ferland Mendy, or Destiny Udogie are not possible. Let's see the four players we have chosen for this Evolution:

Kieran Tierney (Real Sociedad - 80 OVR)

Need a link to your POTM Kubo? Look no further than Kieran Tierney! The Scottish LB is incredible for this Evolution, and every stat, other than shooting, goes to 80, or higher, with the Trailblazer Slide Tackler. Tierney can link to Scottish players in other leagues too, with the likes of Kim Little, Martha Thomas, who can be redeemed in Season Progress, and TOTW Scott McTominay to name a few!

Ramy Bensebaini (Borussia Dortmund - 80 OVR)

Ramy Bensebaini has a solid well-rounded Rare Gold card, with 70+ stats in all areas. Initially, the Algerian starts as a left-back, which is why he meets the requirements, however, he can also play at CB, which is why this Evolution is perfect for him. Evolving Bensebaini sees him with 82 pace, and dribbling, with 84, defending, and physical, making him a solid centre-back with a great slide tackle!

Ben Godfrey (Everton - 75 OVR)

Sticking with the centre-back theme, Ben Godfrey is a great option for this Evolution. The Englishman has fantastic Premier League links, especially if you chose Kobbie Mainoo for the Golden Glow Up Evolutions, and he becomes one of the fastest CBs in the game.

Olga Carmona (Real Madrid - 79 OVR)

Olga Carmona is the final player we recommend for the Trailblazer Slide Tackler Evolution, and she turns into a speedy LB with great attacking prowess and slide tackling with this Evolution. Carmona has good links to Spanish Liga F players, as well as Real Madrid, so it shouldn't be a problem getting her onto full chemistry. Potentially a cheap option to Ferland Mendy too!

How to complete Trailblazer Slide Tackler Evolutions

Now that you have decided on which player you would like to evolve, let's go through the challenges you need to complete for your player to upgrade by four OVRs.

Here's how to complete the Trailblazer Slide Tackler Evolution:

Level 1 Challenges:

Assist 3 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Win 5 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on min. Semi-Pro, using your active EVO player in game.

Play 4 matches in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly: Evo Lounge using your active EVO player in game.

Level 1 Rewards:

Pace: +5

Passing: +5

Dribbling: +5

Defensive Work Rate: High

click to enlarge + 3 Trailblazer Slide Tackler Level 1

Level 2 Challenges:

Win 3 matches in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly: Evo Lounge using your active EVO player in game.

Assist 5 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Win 5 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on min. Semi-Pro, using your active EVO player in game.

Level 2 Rewards:

Defending: +5

Physical: +5

PlayStyle+: Slide Tackle

click to enlarge + 3 Trailblazer Slide Tackler Level 2

There we have it, that is a complete guide on the Trailblazer Slide Tackler Evolution. By completing these challenges, you can upgrade your LB by four OVRs for FREE! Which player will you evolve?

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.