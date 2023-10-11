FC 24 has gotten off to a flyer, with TOTW 4 just dropping and the Trailblazers promo right around the corner.

But our focus in this piece is the newest FREE Evolutions called 'Bruiser Wingback,' which allows you to upgrade a Silver RB to a Gold in Ultimate Team. Without further ado, here's a complete guide on the Bruiser Wingback Evolutions in FC 24!

Bruiser Wingback Evolutions Guide

EA has just dropped two new Evolutions into FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Both involved players on the right side of the pitch allowing you to create a new sector of your team if you want to!

The Bruiser Wingback is available for all players and is FREE, so every player can complete it, which isn't the same with the Pacey Winger Evolutions player.

So, let's crack on with the best players to use for the Bruiser Wingback Evolutions, and how to complete it!

Player Requirements

Much like every Evolutions player, there are requirements that the player must fit into so that they can be used. For this version, the player has to be a Silver right back, so let's go into further detail.

Overall: Max. 74

Pace: Max. 85

Physical: Max. 75

Must not be: CB

Position: RB

No. of PlayStyles: Max. 9

Best Players for Bruiser Wingback Evolutions

We will highlight three players that we believe to be the best you can use in the Bruiser Wingback Evolutions.

Be aware that many of these players will likely cost a lot of coins, or in some cases, be extinct, purely because of the demand for using these players.

Max Aarons (Bournemouth - 73 OVR)

Much like the Golden Glow Up Evolutions, the best and most expensive players to use for Bruiser Wingback will be from the top leagues. Aarons is an English Premier League right-back and already has 81 pace on his base card. Upgrades on him see the defender go to an 82-rated player with solid stats all-round.

Inigo Lekue (Athletic Bilbao - 74 OVR)

If you are looking for a Spanish option, then Lekue is your man! The Bilbao full-back was downgraded from Gold to Silver in FIFA 23, so why not push him back up to a Gold 83-rated player? His pace, defending, and physical all become very decent once he evolves.

Samuele Birindelli (Monza - 74 OVR)

Monza Circuit in Formula 1 is known as the Temple of Speed, so it's only right that players for AC Monza are as fast as possible! Birindelli sees his pace go up to 85 with the Bruiser Wingback Evolutions, and becomes one of the better RB/RWB options in Serie A.

How to complete the Bruiser Wingback Evolutions

Now that you have chosen which player you would like to use in the Bruiser Wingback Evolutions, let's take a look at what challenges you have to do in order to upgrade your player to the max.

We will also see what rewards you will earn through completing them.

Level 1 Challenges:

Assist 5 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Win 5 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro, using your active EVO player in game.

Play 7 matches in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly: Evo Lounge using your active EVO player in game.

Level 1 Rewards:

Pace: +3

Passing: +2

Dribbling: +2

Physical: +10

Defensive Work Rate: High

Level 2 Challenges:

Play 3 matches in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly: Evo Lounge using your active EVO player in game.

Assist 5 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Win 5 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro, using your active EVO player in game.

Level 2 Rewards:

Dribbling: +3

Defending: +10

Passing: +3

PlayStyle: Bruiser

Once you have completed all of these challenges, you will have upgraded your Silver RB by NINE ratings, and will want to add them straight into your team!

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.